JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge four central Arkansas men with a litany of charges in connection with their arrests early Wednesday morning in Jonesboro.

Pernell Bobo, 23, of Scott, is charged with theft of greater than $25,000, criminal attempt, breaking or entering a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful acts regarding a computer and misdemeanor fleeing.

