JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge four central Arkansas men with a litany of charges in connection with their arrests early Wednesday morning in Jonesboro.
Pernell Bobo, 23, of Scott, is charged with theft of greater than $25,000, criminal attempt, breaking or entering a vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, unlawful acts regarding a computer and misdemeanor fleeing.
Nicolas Porter, 23, of North Little Rock, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, theft by receiving greater than $25,000, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering of a vehicle, criminal attempt, unlawful act regarding computer/illegally obtain property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possessing an instrument of crime.
Deonandrick McNeil, 27, of Little Rock, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, theft by receiving greater than $25,000, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering of a vehicle, criminal attempt, unlawful act regarding computer/illegally obtain property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possessing an instrument of crime.
Torey Ivy, 22, of Little Rock, is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of fentanyl with the purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, theft by receiving greater than $25,000, possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering of a vehicle, criminal attempt, unlawful act regarding computer/illegally obtain property, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possessing an instrument of crime.
The four men and a 17-year-old male were arrested at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop in the 3000 block of East Parker Road, according to a Jonesboro police report.
“Officers were notified about two suspects trying to break into vehicles at the Honda dealership,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Upon arrival to Honda, officers observed two suspects (Pernell Bobo) and a juvenile inside of a 2021 Dodge Challenger.”
Police said the two attempted to flee. There was a blue Ford Mustang near the scene that was stolen out of Benton and valued at $57,000.
A blue Yukon was seen circling the area and was stopped. Inside was the juvenile who had fled as well as three other suspects, Ivy, McNeil and Porter.
“A K9 was called to the traffic stop and received a positive alert on the vehicle for the presence of illegal drugs,” the affidavit states.
While searching the vehicle, officers found three handguns – a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol, a 9 mm Glock pistol and a Sig Sauer P365 that was confirmed to be stolen out of Waco, Texas.
They also found a shoebox containing 8 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of methamphetamine, 7 grams of fentanyl and 29 grams of marijuana. They also found a digital scale with drug residue on it and multiple ski masks.
Officers also found an Autel key programmer along with 16 key fobs. The Autel device plugs into vehicles and creates a master key for the vehicle. Tools used to break into vehicles were also discovered.
Fowler set the following bonds for the four: Bobo, $50,000; Porter, McNeil and Ivy, $250,000 each.
The judge noted the fentanyl and guns as the reason for the high bonds.
The next court date for all four is June 28 at the Craighead County Courthouse.
