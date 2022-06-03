JONESBORO — The state Supreme Court refused to review a state Court of Appeals decision that Craighead County illegally collected $86 “sheriff’s fees” and $100 “lower court fees.”
Jonesboro attorney Mark Rees, who challenged the fees on behalf of Christopher Miles and others in December 2012, hopes that the Craighead County Circuit Court sets up a way for people who paid the fees to get reimbursed.
In May 2020, Special Judge David Laser ruled that the fees were paid “voluntarily” as part of plea bargains.
Rees argued on behalf of Miles that the county collected $236 in court costs from individuals that a judgment was issued against, even though Arkansas Code 16-10-305 sets a $150 cost for misdemeanor or felony violations of state law in circuit court.
Laser agreed in June 2016, and ordered the county to stop collecting those two fees. But that decision only awarded refunds in the Miles case.
“Mr. Miles argues that the circuit court erred in its refusal to find an illegal-exaction case. We agree. An illegal exaction is any exaction that is either not authorized by law or is contrary to law,” the appeals court wrote in March.
“The illegal fees, including the $86 sheriff’s fee and the $100 fee for lower-court costs, were illegal exactions that any citizen of the county, on behalf of himself or all others interested, may institute to protect the citizens of Craighead County from illegal exactions,” the court wrote. “We reverse the circuit court’s holding that this suit was an unallowable collateral attack on a criminal conviction.”
The court rejected Laser’s assertion that the fee was voluntarily paid, saying defendants were subject to incarceration if the fee wasn’t paid. By rejecting the county’s appeal on May 26, the state Supreme Court upheld the Appeals Court decision.
According to court records, the fees were not paid to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, but to the Craighead County general fund.
Rees said this week that the county collected between $300,000 and $500,000 in fees from 2012-16.
He said how to reimburse money to those who paid the fees is remanded back to the trial court to decide.
Most of the cases involved defendants who had appealed misdemeanor convictions in Craighead County District Court to circuit court. Their cases were then settled with written plea agreements.
Rees said he’s glad the case ended for his clients and others who paid the illegal fees.
“Everywhere I turned there were more reasons not to go forward,” Rees said. “I didn’t like the rulings from the lower courts.”
He said he knew there would be an appeal whether he won or lost in the lower courts.
“We felt we were on the right side of it,” Rees said.
On Friday, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said about possible reimbursements from the county, “We’re still waiting to see what happens in court. We’ll figure it out.”
