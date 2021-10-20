JONESBORO — ArDOT contractors are moving to Stage 3 on the intersection improvements at Highland and Main/Southwest Drive, which means work will move to the north side of the interchange to Main Street in front of Southern Bank and Walgreen’s.
Beginning today, traffic changes will include lane closures and a detour of traffic coming from Highland to Main. Westbound vehicles on Highland wanting to go north on Main will have to utilize Church Street, according to ArDOT. Restriping will be done for the new lanes.
Traffic will be controlled with signs and traffic drums. Work on all side of the intersection should be completed by early spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.