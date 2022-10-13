JONESBORO — Members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission resumed discussion about a proposed development at Hilltop long enough to hear a neighboring resident express his concerns about the plan, then tabled action for another two weeks.

The commission tabled a decision on a proposed conditional use permit at its Sept. 27 meeting. It was tabled again until its Oct. 25 meeting, at the request of John Easley, the consulting engineer for Sharada Madhuri. Madhuri who wants to develop a small restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave.

inman@jonesborosun.com