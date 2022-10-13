JONESBORO — Members of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission resumed discussion about a proposed development at Hilltop long enough to hear a neighboring resident express his concerns about the plan, then tabled action for another two weeks.
The commission tabled a decision on a proposed conditional use permit at its Sept. 27 meeting. It was tabled again until its Oct. 25 meeting, at the request of John Easley, the consulting engineer for Sharada Madhuri. Madhuri who wants to develop a small restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave.
The land is adjacent to Jewel Drive and across the highway from Kum & Go.
Easley said the proposed fast-food restaurant is more comparable to The Edge Coffee Shop on Aggie Road than to a McDonald’s type restaurant.
Easley said he is still awaiting the results of a required traffic impact study.
“We’re in the process of getting one completed; it should be completed in two weeks,” Easley said.
Shane McIntosh, who lives in the residential neighborhood south of the property, said traffic will be a problem.
“Jewell Drive is a residential street from the ‘70s,” McIntosh said. “It cannot handle the traffic we have now, much less the load that you would put on it from a drive-through restaurant.”
Because of heavy traffic on Hilltop, McIntosh said it would be nearly impossible for customers seeking to turn left onto Johnson. It would even be difficult to turn right, because Jewell Drive is close to a traffic signal at Kum & Go.
“If that restaurant is opened to Jewell Drive … everyone will go out Jewell Drive and go out to Airport Road,” McIntosh predicted. “And Jewell Drive, I mean, it’s barely a paved street. It’s a small road, it’s hilly and curvy, and I just don’t see how we can funnel the traffic.”
In other business the commission voted to recommend approval of a proposal to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive.
Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying seek to change the property from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The land is bordered on the north by single family homes, on the south by vacant property zoned for single family housing and to the east and west by vacant farmland.
