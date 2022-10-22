JONESBORO — A proposed development at Hilltop is once again expected to return to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission’s agenda on Tuesday.
The commission tabled a decision on a proposed conditional use permit at its Sept. 27 meeting and again on Oct. 11, as they awaited additional information.
Sharada Madhuri wants to develop a small restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave. The land is adjacent to Jewell Drive and across the highway from Kum & Go.
Residents of a neighboring subdivision have expressed worries that traffic congestion on Johnson will prompt many of the new development’s customers to use Jewell Drive to exit through Airport Road.
In other business, the commission will consider a proposal by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily.
Other requests on the agenda:
Preliminary subdivision review for Harrison Hills, Phase 2, 11 lots on 3.73 acres at Serenity Hills and Rolling Hills drives.
Mark Morris Homes for final subdivision approval of Prospect Farms, Phase 8, 56 lots on 16 acres at Prospect Farms Road.
The commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
