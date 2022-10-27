JONESBORO — Despite obstacles, a local woman keeps holding onto her desire to open a fast-food restaurant at Hilltop.
But the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission tabled a decision on the proposal for a third time, as officials try to find a way to avoid having customer traffic spill into a residential neighborhood behind the site.
Sharada Madhuri wants to develop a small restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave. The land is adjacent to Jewell Drive and across the highway from Kum & Go, and just a few feet west of a traffic signal. The land is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval for drive-through services.
The commission first took up the issue on Sept. 27 meeting and again on Oct. 11, as they awaited additional information.
Residents of a neighboring subdivision have expressed worries that traffic congestion on Johnson will prompt many of the new development’s customers to use Jewell Drive to exit through Airport Road.
John Easley, Madhuri’s engineer, said he has begun discussions with officials at Centennial Bank, which is on the east side of the property, regarding sharing the bank’s driveway, which would give direct access to the traffic signal. It’s one of the recommendations from a traffic engineer who studied the potential development.
Derrell Smith, the city’s planning director, said giving customers access to the traffic signal would be important.
“Without the connection to the traffic light it will be hard for us to recommend approval of the conditional use for the drive-through restaurant,” Smith said. “If that happens and meets the requirements of the traffic study, we would be more in favor of it. Because that way, they would have access at the light to get in and out.”
Smith said the proposed drive-through feature is what triggered the need for commission approval.
“We want to go with this location and serve the community for generations to come,” Madhuri said. “So, this is our dream.”
Madhuri contended that the traffic study used a formula for estimating traffic generation one would find at such chains as McDonald’s. However, she maintains her store wouldn’t attract that kind of traffic. The developer hasn’t identified the restaurant chain due to a confidentiality agreement.
The commission agreed to table a decision until the Nov. 8 meeting to allow time for negotiations with the bank for access.
In other business the commission recommended approval of a request by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property and supplied a rendering of the proposed building.
The proposal now goes to the Jonesboro City Council for final approval.
