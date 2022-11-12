JONESBORO — After deliberating since September over a proposed commercial development at Hilltop that neighboring residents feared would endanger their safety, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission sided with the residents.
Sharada Madhuri wanted to develop a fast-food restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave. The land is adjacent to Jewell Drive, across the highway from Kum & Go, and just a few feet west of a traffic signal. The land is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval for drive-through services.
At the commission’s Oct. 25 meeting, Madhuri’s consulting engineer, John Easley, said he hoped to talk to Centennial Bank officials about the possibility of sharing access to a driveway. That would give Madhuri’s customers direct access to the traffic signal.
However, Easley said Tuesday that a deal wasn’t possible at this point, because the bank is involved in a lawsuit with the Arkansas Department of Transportation over its taking of part of the bank’s land for intersection improvements.
Residents of a neighboring subdivision have expressed worries that traffic congestion on Johnson would prompt many of the new development’s customers to use Jewell Drive to exit onto Airport Road.
By a 5-3 vote, the commission declined to approve the permit.
In other business, the commission voted to recommend the rezoning of 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial. Sai Real Estate LLC is requesting the rezoning.
The commission also approved preliminary subdivision plans for Jackson Cove, 23 lots on 8.84 acres west of Greensboro Road. Rickey Jackson is the developer, and he has faced opposition from neighboring residents at least twice previously.
Michael Morris, an engineer for the city, said Jackson eliminated a couple of lots from his latest plan to further address drainage issues in the area.
