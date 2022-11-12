JONESBORO — After deliberating since September over a proposed commercial development at Hilltop that neighboring residents feared would endanger their safety, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission sided with the residents.

Sharada Madhuri wanted to develop a fast-food restaurant and retail space on vacant property at 3411 and 3413 E. Johnson Ave. The land is adjacent to Jewell Drive, across the highway from Kum & Go, and just a few feet west of a traffic signal. The land is zoned C-4, neighborhood commercial, and requires conditional use approval for drive-through services.

