JONESBORO — In an effort to connect with more of the community, the Hispanic Center will be starting a new free zumba program that is open to everyone.
Juanita Acosta, Hispanic Center project manager and navigator supervisor, said on Wednesday morning, their new “Zumba for Your Health” class will begin on Sept. 16 at the Union Park Pavilion at 407 Union St. in downtown Jonesboro.
The free class will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday, she said, noting that the first four classes were already set, however the venue may change as progress continues on the park.
Acosta also noted it will be held in an outdoor space, which she said will be really nice as the fall weather begins.
“We think it’s something people will really enjoy and what better time to start then the 16th of September as Hispanic Heritage month starts on the 15th and Mexican Independence Day is on the 16th.
“We already had our mental health program that we started two years ago as part of the Blue and You Foundation,” Acosta explained. “We started with just mental health sessions that would target specific topics and, as we’ve gone through, we’ve seen that there really is a need to have a space where people can come connect.”
“We see a lot in our Hispanic communities, and even minorities in the area, that they don’t all have access to a gym membership,” she continued. “So we thought, ‘Okay, we have a Zumba instructor with us now. Why not start this program and see how it goes.”
“We have a chance to create a space where women, men, and all types of races can come learn about Zumba,” Acosta said. “Some people don’t even know what it is, but it’s basically just dancing. And that’s a big part of our Hispanic culture.”
According to Acosta, there’s scientific studies that doing physical exercise improves your mood and makes you want to continue doing it.
“Once you develop that habit, you’re more likely to continue and maybe get into different areas of physical activity,” she said.
Hispanic Center Community Navigator and Zumba Instructor Alejandra Morales has been a zumba instructor for 15 years.
“It’s a beautiful program because it’s easy,” Morales said. “It’s fun and it helps to connect emotionally with people. Women or men of any age, it has no gender at all and no age limit.”
She said the class includes a combination of rhythms, including cumbia, merengue, salsa and reggaeton.
“It’s for anyone,” she stated. “Eighty years old to five years old, we shouldn’t be scared to move. And there’s no bad moves, so it’s only fun. I see so many people who go to the class and say, ‘I’m scared because maybe I cannot do some of the steps’ and I say ‘No. That that doesn’t exist in this class.’”
Acosta agreed, having participated in classes herself when they started doing them about a year ago at some of the local nursing homes as part of their COVID/flu education program.
“At first it didn’t involve Zumba as much,” she said. “We would just kind of introduce the music, but we didn’t have a Zumba instructor on our hands then. So, we would just present this is salsa, this is meringue. We would also teach them about the Hispanic culture.”
While she admitted they were not all positive encounters, she said once the people got to know them, they realized that “we’re all just people” and would even share stories of their own.
“It’s funny because they’ll talk about what it was like when they were younger and how different it was back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. They definitely didn’t have as many encounters with the Hispanic population, not like it is today where we see a lot of Hispanic professionals arriving to this area,” she said.
After their success at the nursing homes, Acosta said they are very excited to see how the new community program will develop.
“We are very excited,” she laughed. “We even have had T-shirts made.”
