Hispanic Center Community Navigator and Zumba Instructor Alejandra Morales (middle) practices a routine for her new “Zumba for Your Health” class with Community Navigator Ada Paz (left) and Project Manager and Navigator Supervisor Juanita Acosta (right) on Wednesday morning at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro. “Zumba for Your Health” will begin Sept. 16 at the Union Park Pavillion at 407 Union St. in downtown Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — In an effort to connect with more of the community, the Hispanic Center will be starting a new free zumba program that is open to everyone.

Juanita Acosta, Hispanic Center project manager and navigator supervisor, said on Wednesday morning, their new “Zumba for Your Health” class will begin on Sept. 16 at the Union Park Pavilion at 407 Union St. in downtown Jonesboro.