JONESBORO — El Centro Hispano or the Hispanic Center has started a new prenatal program called the “Baby Bed Program,” funded by a health equity grant through the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation, which has also provided funding through a separate grant for a 15-passenger van.
Executive Director Gina Gomez said on Tuesday that this program will provide prenatal care to Hispanic woman.
“It is very unique in Arkansas,” she added. “This program allows Latino women to get help and ask questions that they might feel uncomfortable asking at clinics or hospitals due to language barriers.”
Program Coordinator Carolina Elmore said that the program, which began in October, includes prenatal care, postnatal care, breast feeding and nutrition classes.
“We wanted to provide care before during and after pregnancy,” Elmore said. “So we went to hospitals, churches, clinics and places where Hispanic woman might be to pass out flyers and get participants for the programs. We wanted to give them a place where pregnant women could meet others and could share experiences.”
She said that the center provides daycare for children while the mothers are in class, as well.
Neonatologist Dr. Enrique Gomez, who also works for St. Bernards, said on Tuesday that they have 40 people registered so far. He noted that they have already had two or three participants who have delivered their babies and are still attending.
“Every class is different because everyone has different questions and concerns,” Elmore said.
“We have both in person or virtual learning,” Dr. Enrique Gomez noted, adding that everyone is welcome.
Though the center is a non‐denominational organization that primarily serves the Hispanic community, it does not refuse service to anyone in need regardless of ethnicity, religion or gender he added.
In addition to education, the center provides material assistance, as well.
“We provide up to $500 per person in diapers, car seats, breast pumps and more, including books about pregnancy,” Gina Gomez said.
She also noted that they will provide transportation or gas money for those who need it, noting that they will even mail the supplies to their online participants.
“All classes are free, and we also provide free lunches,” she said.
“We feel it is very important to have a doctor and nurses on staff who are bilingual so they can feel more comfortable asking questions,” Dr. Gomez said.
Gina Gomez said that they focus more on rural communities where people may be uneducated, undocumented or uninsured and therefore afraid to go to a clinic or hospital. She said in those cases a lot of their questions are simple, but they are unable to ask them or understand the answer.
That is why they have three bilingual nurses on staff including one nurse from St. Bernards, an OB nurse from Harris Hospital in Newport and a certified IBCLC lactation nurse also known as an International Board of Lactation consultant examiner.
The program offers dental and mental health services, as well.
Dr. Enrique Gomez said that they put emphasis on mental health, adding, “Pregnant women have to go through a roller coaster of hormones, as well as cracked nipples and many other embarrassing conditions that are hard for them to talk about.”
Gina Gomez said that the funds are also being used for after school bilingual classes to help with language and reading comprehension for children who have fallen behind and need tutoring, adding that they will be providing books for kindergarten through ninth grades and books and special classes for girls in seventh through 12th grades.
“It is a wonderful program,” she said, noting that they are in talks with other cities, including Little Rock and Searcy, about expanding it.
El Centro Hispano is a non‐profit volunteer organization, which is a United Way member agency. It has received assistance from the City of Jonesboro, the Craighead County Community Foundation and the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.
El Centro Hispano works on improving the quality of life for the Hispanic families living in Northeast Arkansas and also provides services in many different areas including social, legal, educational, health, cultural and civic engagement.
El Centro Hispano is located at 211 Vandyne Street in Jonesboro or for more information, individuals can call their hotline at 870-931-1884. The center can also be found on on Facebook or Twitter or reached via email at info@jhcsi.org.
