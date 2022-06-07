JONESBORO — Two unique learning-based programs are providing local youth with the chance to have fun while learning this summer at the Hispanic Center (El Centro Hispano) of Jonesboro located at 211 Vandyne Street in Jonesboro.
Programs Coordinator at the Hispanic Center Carolina Elmore said on Tuesday that both the Kids Summer Spanish Camp and the La Escuelita Summer Program have been in place for more than 15 years.
The programs are open to children through the surrounding area.
The Kids Summer Spanish Camp program is open to children from ages five through 12, and the camp meets each day during the session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
There are three summer sessions for the camp. The first session, which began on June 6 and will run through Friday. The next session starts July 11 and will run through the 15th and the last session starts on Aug. 8 and will run through 12th.
The cost for each session is $60 and parents must provide transportation.
“The Spanish Camp consists of five days full of educational activities to help children learn Spanish,” Elmore said. “The objective of the camp is to motivate campers to learn Spanish and leave with a better understanding of the Spanish language, culture and the desire to continue learning it.”
Communication Navigation Supervisor at the Hispanic Center Juanita Acosta said on Tuesday that registration is required and the deadline for registration is the Thursday before the session begins.
“It’s a fun way for them to learn Spanish, full of educational activities to help the children,” she said.
Acosta agreed saying that its a great opportunity for the children to immerse themselves in the culture.
“Every day is different and has new topics and activities which include culture studies, hispanic foods, sports, music and transitional holiday celebrations,” Acosta said, noting that all three sessions are different, as well, so a child could do all three summer sessions if they chose.
Elmore added, “Through Spanish language immersion, campers have the opportunity to listen, speak, read and write in Spanish during outdoor games, storytelling, dances, songs, crafts and picnics.”
“It is a unique opportunity to be exposed to native speakers,” she said, noting that it is a great opportunity for families to have their children participating in a high quality camp for a minimum cost.”
The other program being offered at the Hispanic Center is La Escuelita Summer Program, which Elmore said is the only bilingual summer program in the area.
“The goal is for children to enjoy and have fun participating in educational and recreational activities during the summer while avoiding lost learning,” she said.
The program, which is open to students in pre-k through the ninth grade, runs from June 6 through July 29 and meets three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 5 p.m.
Although it began on Monday, Acosta said that there are still a few slots available for students who are interested. Plus the program is free to everyone.
Elmore said that the program provides a safe environment for children to develop social skills, communication skills and teamwork, as well as a chance to meet new people and interact with other children.
“The program offers a variety of activities that will keep the children engaged and focused,” Elmore said. “Exciting activities, arts and crafts, outdoor exercise and much more.”
She noted that they are able to provide these opportunities thanks to their partnerships with Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradbury Art Museum Arkansas State University, Leap kids dental, Arvest Bank, St. Bernards Healthcare, Jonesboro Fire Department, Centennial Bank, Jonesboro Police Department, Arkansas State University – Biosciences Institute, Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center, Crowley’s Ridge State Park, ASU Museum, KAIT-TV, Humane Society, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, Gambill Arts and Delta Symphony Orchestra.
For more information call the Hispanic Center at 870-931-1884 or visit their website at http://www .centrohispanoarkansas.com.
