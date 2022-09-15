220915-JS-help-mentorship-photo-nz

HELP leadership student Emily Felipe (left) has lunch with her NEAHPN mentor Ilsia Nuhung, who is also talent acquisition manager at St. Bernards Healthcare, during the first HELP Mentorship Program luncheon on Wednesday afternoon at the Hispanic Center in Jonesboro.

 Submitted Photo

JONESBORO — Mentors and students met for the first time for part of the Hispanic Center’s newest program called HELP Mentorship Program on Wednesday afternoon at El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro.

El Centro Hispano Executive Director Gina Gomez said on Wednesday that the mentorship program would combine two preexisting programs to help their students grow and survive.