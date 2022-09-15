JONESBORO — Mentors and students met for the first time for part of the Hispanic Center’s newest program called HELP Mentorship Program on Wednesday afternoon at El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro.
El Centro Hispano Executive Director Gina Gomez said on Wednesday that the mentorship program would combine two preexisting programs to help their students grow and survive.
“We combined our Hispanic Emerging Leaders Program (HELP) and the Northeast Arkansas Hispanic Professionals Network (NEAHPN) to create this new program,” Gomez explained, noting how beneficial the combination was for the Hispanic community in Northeast Arkansas.
She explained that through the mentorship program, the Hispanic Center has paired 26 Hispanic high school students with 26 working Hispanic professionals, who will be their mentors throughout the current school year.
Both HELP and NEAHPN were established in 2016 and both have grown significantly in their six years.
The HELP program is a free leadership program, which Gomez said was similar to the Junior Chamber that includes students from participating high schools including the Jonesboro, Nettleton, Valley View, Brookland and Rivercrest public school districts.
She said that it was designed to guide and support Latino high school students in the 10th through the 12th grades to reach important academic and professional goals while meeting once a month during the school year.
The purpose of HELP is to nurture the development of leadership, responsibility, community involvement and communication skills in the high school students, as well as guide and support Latino high school students in reaching important academic goals, such as planning for their futures in order to obtain a college education, enter a chosen career field and learn how to both lead and serve their peers and their community, according to Gomez.
She also said that HELP prepares Latino high school students to apply for college or embark on career paths by engaging with various leaders and mentors from around Jonesboro and the state of Arkansas. “The students complete activities to build trust and teamwork while also learning about the roles of different local leaders in areas such as education, healthcare, business, and manufacturing,” she said.
There are 26 students enrolled this year, and the students will meet on the second Wednesday of each month.
Northeast Arkansas Hispanic Professionals Network is also a free program that is dedicated to the support of Hispanic leaders in Northeast Arkansas.
Gomez said that the NEAHPN is a unique group organized by the Hispanic Center to provide professional and development support in order to form a network of active Hispanic professionals in Northeast Arkansas.
The network, which is ran by elected members of the NEAHPN Executive Committee, meets every month at the Hispanic Center in order to work together to build a strong Hispanic community in Northeast Arkansas, she said, noting that they also raise funds for the NEAHPN scholarships for Hispanic students attending Arkansas Colleges.
“Today, we have over 70 professionals in the network,” Gomez stated, noting that they also have several funders for their HELP and NEAHPN programs including the United Way of NEA, the Windgate Foundation, the Community Development Block Grant (City of Jonesboro), the Centerpoint Energy Foundation, Arkansas State University’s Arkansas Out of School Network – ESSER III funds and the Ray Solem Foundation.
Gomez said that by combining both programs this year and pairing each student with a Hispanic professional mentor who can provide career counseling, motivation, emotional support and role modeling, they will help enhance students’ skills and talents.
They were paired through questionnaires, and students will meet three times with their mentor in addition to the mandatory meeting at the Hispanic Center.
Students will graduate the program on April 2.
“We want to represent our community and to give back to the community,” Gomez said. “There is nothing else like this in Northeast Arkansas and none in central or northwest Arkansas, but we would like to see this expand throughout the state.”
