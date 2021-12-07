JONESBORO — As the American Red Cross blood supply remains at historically low levels, St. Bernards has found its biggest issue isn't blood but logistics.
In a Tuesday press release, the American Red Cross reported that the organization is at a point where some patients relying on a transfusion may not receive the blood they need.
“If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients across the nation requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care,” wrote John A. Brimley, regional communications manager for the American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
The Red Cross is encouraging donations this month by giving away a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt to all who donate from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2, while supplies last.
“Nearly two years into the pandemic,” Brimley said, “everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. However, as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross is facing historically low blood supply levels.”
The American Red Cross provides 40% of the country’s blood, Brimley noted. He added that busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year.
Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.
Brimley urged donors to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
Mitchell Nail, media relations manager at St. Bernards Healthcare, said nationwide shortages of blood supplies are getting desperately low.
“Some areas are down to 24- to 48-hour supplies," Nail said Tuesday. "So we really want to highly encourage blood donors to give now more than ever.”
However, Nail said St. Bernards was doing OK on blood supplies as of Tuesday, but COVID-19 has played a big role in effecting the hospital logistics this year.
Logistics is vital to the hospital Nail said. It effects the hospital's ability to efficiently purchase and receive medical supplies and pharmaceutical products needed for patient care.
St. Bernards is facing shortages in laboratory supplies and things of that nature, Nail added.
“We had to postpone our wellness screening last month," he added. "So we are thankful to be able to offer it this month."
The St. Bernards Health and Wellness Screening will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday.
