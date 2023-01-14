As cities grow and roadways change, many historic bridges find themselves at risk of elimination, however Northeast Arkansas is still home to several historic bridges, such as the Bridge Street Bridge in downtown Jonesboro or the Newport Bridge, also know as the “Blue” Bridge, in Newport.

According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website, during the late 1920s and 1930s, the Arkansas Highway Commission embarked on a large-scale campaign to upgrade the state’s roads and, as a result, many bridges were built and many miles of roads were paved or rebuilt as well.