As cities grow and roadways change, many historic bridges find themselves at risk of elimination, however Northeast Arkansas is still home to several historic bridges, such as the Bridge Street Bridge in downtown Jonesboro or the Newport Bridge, also know as the “Blue” Bridge, in Newport.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website, during the late 1920s and 1930s, the Arkansas Highway Commission embarked on a large-scale campaign to upgrade the state’s roads and, as a result, many bridges were built and many miles of roads were paved or rebuilt as well.
Thanks to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department’s (AHTD) 1987 Historic Bridge Inventory many of these historic beauties were saved and officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP).
Here are a few of the old NEA structures by county that have made it onto the NRHP list.
Craighead County
The Bridge Street Bridge in downtown Jonesboro remains a busy little bridge as it sees the traffic of countless cars and pedestrians everyday.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website, this multi-span reinforced-concrete deck girder bridge, built in 1936, aptly runs along Bridge Street between Johnson and Cate avenues, where it spans 558 feet across the old St. Louis Southwestern Railway and St. Louis–San Francisco Railroad rail lines. It was not the first bridge at this location, through, as it replaced the iron and wooden bridge that formerly spanned the rail line.
In 1936, the Arkansas Highway Commission began the process of coordinating a project to upgrade the bridge because of the significant amount of traffic it carried and the commission chose to go with a proposal by Fred Luttjohann of Topeka, Kansas.
The bridge, with its evenly-spaced inset panels of arched openings and decorative concrete end posts, is virtually unaltered from the time of its construction. In addition, it has a cast-concrete staircase which descends from the bridge’s sidewalk on the western side of the bridge down to Front Street on the north side of the rail line.
It was listed on the NRHP in 2020.
Also on the national register is the Craighead County Road 513C Bridge in rural northeastern Craighead County, near Lake City and Dixie.
According to the Wikipedia website, this historic World War II-era structure was built in 1942 to carry County Road 513C a short distance across an unnamed ditch, leading east from the junction of County Roads 513 and 998.
The steel deck truss bridge has a main span of 76 feet that is mounted on wooden piers, which, when combined with its approaches, gives the bridge its total length of 142 feet.
The historic bridge was listed on the NRHP in 1995.
Also at Lake City is the remains of the St. Francis River Bridge, also known as the Lake City Bridge, which was designed and built in 1934 by the Vincennes Bridge Company to carry Arkansas Highway 18, which it did until 1998, when a modern 4-span I-beam bridge was built adjacent to it.
The old bridge was dismantled, leaving only the vertical lift segment on the east bank of the river, which can still be seen as you cross the new bridge.
It was composed of 109 I-beam trestles and a single vertical lift span, and had a total length of 3,412 feet and was listed on the NRHP in 1990.
Greene County
The Crowley’s Ridge State Park Bridge is a historic masonry stone arch bridge that spans about 40 feet in length and carries the main access road to the park across a drainage ditch in Crowley’s Ridge State Park, near Walcott.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas website, the park is a recreationally oriented park with a rich social and geological history, situated on land that was homesteaded by nineteenth-century pioneer Benjamin F. Crowley.
It also preserves the structures built by young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during the 1930s, which includes the bridge itself.
The beautiful old bridge, which was built in 1935, is one of several CCC-built structures still standing in the park. Even though the park was dedicated on June 21, 1937, public use of the facilities had started more than two years before construction was completed. In fact, on July 4, 1935, an estimated 8,000 visitors crowded the unfinished park.
The bridge was listed on the NRHP in 1992, along with three other CCC structures within the park, including a bathhouse, the CCC Comfort Station, and the Group Lodging Area Dining Hall.
Jackson County
The Newport Bridge, also known locally as the “Blue” Bridge, is a historic cantilevered Warren truss bridge in Newport.
It was built in 1930 to carry U.S. Route 67, now designated Arkansas Highway 367, over the White River.
The main bridge is 400 feet long, with approaches of 1,278 feet from the west and 911 feet from the south.
This rusty old bridge has cantilevered arms 138 feet long supported by concrete piers, with a suspended warren truss span of 125 feet.
It is one of three bridges in the state designed by Ira G. Hedrick and, according to HistoricBridges.org, is a rare surviving example of a cantilever through truss bridge in Arkansas.
Hedrick’s design featured unusual details not found on similar bridges designed by other engineers.
With no major alterations, the bridge’s historical significance is great as unaltered cantilever truss bridges of this size are rare nationwide.
However with the completion of the new bridge, it’s fate is undecided.
Since the bridge was determined eligible to the NRHP as part of the AHTD’s 1987 Historic Bridge Inventory and was officially listed in 1990, the AHTD would reimburse costs associated with preservation, which could include modifications for recreational use or rehabilitation.
This reimbursement cost could be up to the cost of demolition of the bridge, which was previously estimated at $1,375,000.
Lawrence County
The Cache River Bridge is a Parker pony truss on the Cache River of Highway 412 between Walnut Ridge and Paragould.
Like the St. Francis River Bridge, this historic structure was also built as part of the Arkansas State Highway Commission’s campaign in the ‘30s and was designed by the Vincennes Bridge Company.
Also much like the St. Francis, the Cache River Bridge was added to the NRHP in 1990, but was bypassed by a new bridge in the ’90s.
According to Wikipedia, at the time of construction the bridge carried Arkansas Highway 25 over the Cache River in 1934, then Highway 25 was replaced by Highway 412 in 1982.
In 1995, the Cache River Bridge was replaced with a new four-lane bridge built to the north.
Built at a 45-degree skew, the bridge’s only span is rivet-connected and consists of 11 panels.
Also in Lawrence County is the St. Louis-San Francisco Overpass in Imboden, which is a pony and deck truss bridge carries U.S. Highway 62 and Arkansas Highway 115 for about 1,050 feet over the Spring River.
The bridge, which was built in 1937, has three 112-feet-long Pratt deck trusses and three Parker pony trusses.
This bridge, which was also listed on the NRHP in 1990, is currently open to two-lane traffic with a separate pedestrian sidewalk.
Randolph County
The historic Marr’s Creek Bridge crosses Marr’s Creek in Pocahontas.
Built in 1934 by the Public Works Administration, it is a concrete open spandrel deck arch bridge, which formerly carried Highway 67 traffic, which now passes over the creek on an adjacent modern steel and concrete structure.
The bridge began with a total length of 135 feet, with six spans, including the main arch across the creek and was widened slightly at its eastern end in 1950 to accommodate a slight curve.
It was listed on the NRHP in 2008.
