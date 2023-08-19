Local archeologist Juliet Morrow had the unique opportunity to watch as history came to life in July at the 151st annual Quapaw Powwow at Beaver Springs Park in Quapaw, Okla.

Marrow, who is the founder of the Central Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s station archaeologist for Northeast Arkansas, and a professor of anthropology at Arkansas State University, was invited to the event by anthropologist and archaeologist Carrie Vee Wilson.