Local archeologist Juliet Morrow had the unique opportunity to watch as history came to life in July at the 151st annual Quapaw Powwow at Beaver Springs Park in Quapaw, Okla.
Marrow, who is the founder of the Central Mississippi Valley Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society, the Arkansas Archeological Survey’s station archaeologist for Northeast Arkansas, and a professor of anthropology at Arkansas State University, was invited to the event by anthropologist and archaeologist Carrie Vee Wilson.
Wilson and Morrow have worked together before, and Wilson gave a presentation on effigy pots at A-State back in March.
She is a tribal elder of the Quapaw Nation in Oklahoma and the Native American Graves and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) coordinator for the Quapaw Nation; as well as the daughter of Native American painter Charles Banks Wilson.
She has also worked with the Arkansas Archeological Survey, which is part of the University of Arkansas, on issues related to the repatriation of human remains and funerary items, historic preservation and archeology, and Quapaw history.
Morrow said it was an honor to be able experience and learn more about the unique culture and history of the Quapaw Tribe first-hand, noting that the four-day celebration over the July 4 weekend included dancing, singing, contests, traditional foods, vendors and more.
She said she had even gotten her own hand-made traditional ribbon skirt, which she was wearing during the interview.
“This is the skirt they made me,” she said. “They asked me if I wanted a ribbon skirt and I said, sure.”
She said a woman named Melinda told her she would make her one that night and in about an hour she had a skirt.
“She made it really, really big,” Morrow laughed. “So, she gave me a belt and she said, ‘yeah, I buy these belts at Goodwill all the time you know just in case I make it the wrong size and then you can always put the belt on it and then it fits.’”
Morrow said she loved to be able to experience their unique culture, from their humble homes to their flavorful foods.
“They have a very tiny, tiny piece of Oklahoma, not very much. And where the powwow is still held is where they were pushed to,” Morrow said. “There was a creek that’s dry now, and I heard some of the elders talking about how when they were little, they would go down and just play all day in the creek. They didn’t have showers or bath houses then, so they didn’t have any place to wash. They just washed in the Creek.”
She said during the powwow many stayed at Miami, Okla., at their homes, which is where she stayed in a hotel. However, she said some did stay in tents.
Morrow recalled her arrival on that Saturday.
“The first day that I was there, it’s just kind of preparation day where they’re waiting for everybody to get in place and every family has their own little area,” she recalled, noting that the individual sites consisted of four holes in the ground, a concrete pad and a roof.
She also noted that some sites had refrigerators for food, but not all of them.
She pointed out that as a tribal elder with a degree in anthropology, Wilson knows a lot about archaeological research and also the spiritual side of things.
“So she brings to archaeology sort of a different side to looking at things,” Morrow continued. “You don’t want to look at something from a strictly secular perspective. There’s always something, usually not in everything we find, but in many things there’s a connection to the spiritual side of their life way and the dancing is like that.”
She said dancing has a spiritual side and a practical side as it brings people together.
“I mean, how many times do we have these things where people get together because of a thing like this, right? A girl and a boy, and they have a family. So these gatherings are multipurpose,” she said.
Morrow shared that Wilson’s significant other, Ricky, was a major dancer at the ceremony. She also noted that Ricky was an Osage, but he also represented the Quapaw as many of the Native American people had intermarried through time.
In fact, she noted that Wilson is actually part Peoria as well.
“[Carrie] is a lot of things and she works with multiple tribes,” Morrow stated. “So even at this Quapaw dance, there are sometimes people who are from other tribes or other nations.”
“We know for a fact many Native Americans of one tribe would intermarry with another group,” she explained. “You’re going to have people that fall in love or want to be with somebody from another culture and so that happens all through time.”
As Morrow told stories of her time with Wilson at the powwow, she also made note of Wilson’s two sons, Solomon and Ben, and Ben’s two sons who loved their grandmother’s fry-bread.
“Just the fry bread alone is delicious,” Morrow recalled. “But they put fry bread with a spoonful of chili, which is meat, and then a spoonful of cheese... If you want cheese. They had all the things out there, so once you got your fry bread, then you put whatever you want on top of it.”
The powwow included a lot for Morrow and other spectators to enjoy including different festivities and vendors.
“They want the public to come and see them dancing and see them in their vestments that they wear, because that shows who they are,” she stated.
She said everything was centered around the square ground.
“If you look at all the archaeological sites around the Mississippian time period, there’s a big courtyard in the sites that’s many, many acres and that’s what this replicates.,” she noted. “So there’s still big open spaces, where they’re playing chunkey [a game that involves rolling a stone and throwing spears to see who can get closest] or dancing.”
She said the square ground was a gathering place where people would come together for events such as listening to the elders speak.
“It was a sacred place and a community space,” Morrow said.
She also noted how the veterans were honored in the first dance they did and discussed their beautiful vestments, such as the jingle-dresses.
She said she really enjoyed seeing the jingle-dresses as she reminisced about an archeological site she had helped to excavate some years ago where she and another colleague had found several of the tinkling cones that are sewn into the dresses.
“The jingle dresses are not worn by everybody,” she stated. “They take a long time to make. Think about how much sewing is involved because not only are there the bells, but also you’ve got all the ribbon work, and they’re very elaborate.”
Although she loved attending the event, Morrow did note how crowded it was with all the different tribes that were there participating in the powwow and the film crews and spectators.
“I’m going to go next year, but I’ll be more prepared,” she laughed, noting that she had taken shorts that she was not allowed to wear.
“I had taken long pants too, but it was hot,” she said. “I mean, you did not want to wear long pants that day. It was 100 degrees. Oh my goodness. Yeah, it was really hot.”
