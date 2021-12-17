PARAGOULD — A reported hit-and-run accident with injuries has led to the arrest of a suspect.
Greene County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Wesley Morris, Jr. on a charge of first-degree battery, a Class Y felony; and failure to comply with requirements following an accident involving death or injury, a felony; plus misdemeanor charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit sworn by Lt. Ashley Worcester of the sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division, the arrest occurred as the result of an investigation into a Dec. 3 incident.
On that date deputies responded to a reported motorcycle accident with injuries on Greene 118 Road. Deputies located two victims who had to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. But before she left for the hospital, the female victim told the deputies John Wesley Morris Jr. was the driver of the vehicle that struck the back of the motorcycle on which she had been riding. She informed officers that the two were dating and that he was abusive, so she’d had a friend pick her up.
When they left, she told the deputies Morris followed them on the road and rammed the back of the bike resulting in it having a wreck on the side of the road. Morris then fled the scene. After reviewing his criminal history, Worcester discovered that Morris also has a suspended driver’s license.
According to information from the Greene County Detention Center, Morris was booked into that facility on Dec. 13. He remained there Friday on a $10,000 cash-only bond.
