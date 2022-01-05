State Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville) formally announced his candidacy for the First Congressional District on Wednesday, with stops in Blytheville, West Memphis and Jonesboro.
Wednesday’s stops were the beginning of an eight-day campaign tour reaching every county in the district.
Born and raised in Mississippi County, Hodges is a 1990 graduate of Blytheville High School. He received his associate’s degree from Mississippi County Community College (now Arkansas Northeastern College) and his bachelor’s in business administration with a concentration in economics and finance from Arkansas State University.
He is married to Rhonda (Morris) Hodges of Joiner and they have a 13-year-old son, Jeremiah Monte. His family attends Wellsprings Church in Blytheville, and he is also an ordained minister.
Hodges is senior vice president of commercial lending at Southern Bancorp Bank in Blytheville and is currently serving his fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives for District 55 (now 34).
He served as assistant speaker pro tempore for Caucus District 1 during his second term in office. In 2016, Hodges was one of 25 minority elected officials selected from southern states to participate in The Roundtable of the South in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
In 2019, he was selected as one of 20 leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a selective national network of state and local elected officials.
Hodges is currently co-chairperson of JBC Peer Review and serves on the Revenue and Taxation Committee, Insurance Commerce and Joint Budget. He was also appointed by the speaker of the house to serve on the Budgets and Revenue Committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) for the 2017–18 biennium. He was elected during the 93rd General Assembly as the 2021-22 chairman of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus.
Hodges served a total of nine years in the United States military (three years Army Reserves and six years Arkansas Army National Guard). He is an Osceola Kiwanis Club Member and past president, member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, and treasurer for the 4-H Cooperative Extension Service.
He has also been a prison ministry volunteer with the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, Luxora Unit for more than 20 years.
