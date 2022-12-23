JONESBORO — The prison record of violations by Aaron Hodge, 44, who has been a prisoner in the Arkansas Department of Corrections since November 1996, is extensive.

Hodge was convicted of killing his mother, Barbara Flick, stepfather, David Flick, and half-sister, Andria Flick, in their Rector home in October 1995. Court records state the family’s bodies were left in the home for days as Hodges rode with friends in his stepfather’s truck across Northeast Arkansas and held parties at the residence, according to court records.

