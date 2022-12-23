JONESBORO — The prison record of violations by Aaron Hodge, 44, who has been a prisoner in the Arkansas Department of Corrections since November 1996, is extensive.
Hodge was convicted of killing his mother, Barbara Flick, stepfather, David Flick, and half-sister, Andria Flick, in their Rector home in October 1995. Court records state the family’s bodies were left in the home for days as Hodges rode with friends in his stepfather’s truck across Northeast Arkansas and held parties at the residence, according to court records.
Hodge was convicted in November 1996, at the age of 17, of three counts of capital murder and was sentenced to three life terms in prison.
Earlier this month a Craighead County jury resentenced Hodge to three 10-year terms in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
According to Hodge’s attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, Hodge will be released in October 2025.
According to prison records, Hodge has 32 violations since January 2017
Disciplinary violation and date
Resisting Apprehension, Jan. 4, 2017
Refusing a Direct Verbal Order, July 15, 2017
Setting a Fire or Tampering with Fire Detection, Sept. 27, 2017
Insolence to a Staff Member, Nov. 7, 2017
Throwing or Attempting to Throw Substances, Nov. 7, 2017
Failure to Keep One’s Person or Quarters, April 24, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, April 24, 2018
Aggravated Battery, May 31, 2018
Provoking or Agitating a Fight, May 31, 2018
Unauthorized Communication, May 31, 2018
Group Disruption, Sept, 18, 2018
Setting a Fire or Tampering with Fire Detection, Sept. 18, 2018
Resisting Apprehension, Sept. 18, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Oct. 6, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Oct. 7, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Oct. 10, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Oct. 24, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Oct. 29, 2018
Failure to Obey Order, Jan. 3, 2019
Unauthorized Use of State Property/Supplies, Jan. 3, 2019
Refusing a Direct Verbal Order, March 5, 2019
Trafficking and Trading, May 12, 2020
Unauthorized Communication, May 12, 2020
Failure to Obey Order, July 18, 2021
Insolence to a Staff Member, July 18, 2021
Threat(s) to Inflict Injury, July 18, 2021
Under the Influence, July 13, 2022
Failure to Obey Order, Sept. 13, 2022
Hodge did complete three classes while incarcerated. On May 11, 2000, he completed a class in anger management; on July 13, 2006, and on Feb. 21, 2022, he completed classes in stress management.
Hodge received a new sentencing hearing after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled on another case based on a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders.
On May 24, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Derrick Harris was entitled to a resentencing hearing in Drew County Circuit Court. The judge there had previously refused a hearing and simply changed his sentence to life with parole eligibility after 30 years, as provided in a 2017 state law that expanded the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
David Flick’s sister, Sharon Flick Pole of California, said earlier this month that she was afraid that Hodge would kill again after being released from prison, citing his violations while in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.