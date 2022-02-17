NEWPORT — Traffic on the White River bridge was shut down for a time Wednesday night for repairs, Ellen Coulter, deputy public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, told The Sun.
“A small hole formed in the bridge deck that our crews noticed (Wednesday) night, Coulter said. “They had it repaired by midnight, and traffic was driving over it as normal” Thursday morning.
A new bridge to carry traffic on Arkansas 367 remains under construction to replace the aged structure, commonly known as the “Blue Bridge.”
