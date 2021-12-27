JONESBORO — Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday is in jail following his guilty plea in November to four counts of theft.
The Holliday saga began when he was arrested in June 2020, accused of stealing $1.5 million in county funds.
He is currently in the Craighead County Detention Center.
“This is one of the criminal cases against Jacob Kade Holliday,” 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Chrestman said in a brief statement to The Sun at the time. “This is not the case in which Mr. Holliday is charged with stealing $1.5 million from Craighead County.”
Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time.
Holliday confessed to a forgery count as part of his guilty plea.
On July 31, 2020, police received a report alleging Holliday forged a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and was ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy.
As part of the plea agreement, the charges related to the theft from the county were withdrawn, based on federal indictment. Holliday is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 22 in U.S. District Court in Jonesboro.
The indictment alleges Holliday transferred $1,579,05.03 from county bank accounts to his personal or private business accounts between Jan. 23 and June 24, 2020. During those six months, Holliday failed to pay county payroll taxes or make contributions to employees’ retirement accounts.
In the federal indictment, Holliday faces a potential 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty. He would also be under federal supervision until restitution is paid.
In April, an online auction of real estate and personal property belonging to Holliday produced $782,333.75 in gross sales, a report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas showed.
Holliday was first elected county clerk in 2012.
