JONESBORO — Former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday had his trial in Circuit Court continued for motion and plea day to Nov. 10 and a jury trial for Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, according to court documents.
Holliday was arrested in June 2020 and is accused of stealing more than $1.5 million in county funds.
Prosecutors alleged that on 12 occasions between Jan. 23 and June 24, 2020, Holliday transferred funds from a county bank account to personal accounts, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“These acts benefited himself in the approximate amount of $1,579,05.03 and caused a deficit to Craighead County for unpaid payroll taxes and retirement contributions,” prosecutors said.
Holliday was indicted by a federal grand jury in December, alleging that Holliday, as the elected county clerk in Craighead County, served as the official bookkeeper of county government. In that capacity, Holliday was tasked with keeping an accurate account of all financial transactions within the county. The funds Holliday controlled included county payroll tax obligations as well as employment retirement contributions.
In circuit court, Holliday facies a felony charge of theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
He is accused of stealing $13,975 from the Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council.
“Whenever news broke of Mr. Holliday’s arrest, of course, the first thing that I did was contact the bank,” Jeff Morris, president of the group, previously told The Sun. “… I was told that our funds were depleted and later we found out that all the money in that account had been transferred to Mr. Holliday’s own personal bank account.”
In the federal indictment, Holliday faces a potential 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty. He would also be under federal supervision until restitution is paid.
In April, an online auction of real estate and personal property belonging to Holliday produced $782,333.75 in gross sales, a report to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas showed.
Holliday’s federal criminal trial has been delayed until Feb. 22, 2022. It was originally scheduled for Oct. 18.
Holliday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection last October, after he was charged in state and federal court with theft, abuse of office and other offenses.
