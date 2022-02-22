Kade Holliday told investigators he meant to pay back the money he took from Craighead County taxpayers in early 2020, according to documents filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
Holliday, the former Craighead County clerk, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. As part of a plea agreement, 10 other wire fraud charges were dropped.
U.S. District Judge James M. Moody, Jr. will sentence Holliday at a later date.
Holliday faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He must also pay back almost $1.6 million he stole from the county. He will be under federal supervision until restitution is paid.
The one count he pleaded to was the first fraudulent bank transfer of $101,782.97 on January 29, 2020.
According to the plea document, Holliday embezzled $1,579,057.03 from his office that was designated as state and payroll taxes, along with money designated for employee retirement benefits.
Centennial Bank, which managed the account, alerted other county officials to the suspicious activity.
According to the plea document, Holliday told investigators he took the money to fund two private businesses, Holliday Development and Management LLC and Total Healthcare LLC, which operated restaurants and coffee shops.
“Holliday told investigators he planned to pay the money back, but once COVID hit, his businesses were mostly closed, and he could not replace the money,” according to the document. “He said he knew it would be noticed, but that he had planned to have repaid it by then and to admit taking it.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg prosecuted the case.
“Our office is pleased that this case has resulted in a conviction, and we will continue preparing for the sentencing phase of the case,” Bragg told The Sun. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will not tolerate the abuse of public office, and we will investigate and prosecute any official responsible for theft of public money.”
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told The Sun, “We’re going to make a push for a sentence on the upper end of the sentencing guidelines.”
Last November, Holliday was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to unrelated theft charges.
Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time. He also pleaded guilty to forging a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and the building and contents were ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy.
