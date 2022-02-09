JONESBORO — Kade Holliday, the former Craighead County clerk, will plead guilty to federal charges on Feb. 22, court documents indicate.
Holliday was indicted on 11 counts of wire fraud, in which he is accused of transferring more than $1.5 million in county funds to his personal accounts in 2020.
He faces a potential 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if found guilty. He would also be under federal supervision until restitution is paid.
Last November, Holliday, 33, of Jonesboro, was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Craighead County Circuit Court to unrelated theft charges.
Holliday pleaded guilty to four counts of theft connected to $13,975 he took from the nonprofit Northeast Arkansas Leadership and Business Council. He received five years on each count to be served at the same time. He also pleaded guilty to forging a woman’s signature on a liquor license application for The Edge Coffeehouse & Eatery. The forgery apparently helped gain the liquor license. The establishment closed and was ultimately auctioned following his arrest and filing for bankruptcy.
In the federal case, the indictment alleges Holliday transferred $1,579,05.03 from county bank accounts to his personal or private business accounts between Jan. 23 and June 24, 2020. During those six months, Holliday failed to pay county payroll taxes or make contributions to employees’ retirement accounts.
Holliday was first elected clerk in 2012 after his predecessor continually failed to pay county employees’ federal withholding taxes to the IRS.
During his first campaign he pledged to “do things right.”
Efforts to reach attorneys involved in prosecution of Holliday’s federal case as well as his defense attorney were unsuccessful.
