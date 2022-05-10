JONESBORO — It may not be as difficult to redevelop the former Home Ice property as previoiusly thought, the Jonesboro Land Bank Commission learned Tuesday.
The building at 700 Cate Ave. was torn down about two years ago, and a lien was placed on the property to recover the $124,836,50 cost of demolition of the 19th century structure.
The lien makes it difficult for the current owner of the 1.1-acre property to sell it.
Samuel Rosse III is the owner of record, but is serving time in a federal prison. Karen Siegel, who holds power of attorney over Rosse’s interests, the Rosse Family Trust, fought the condemnation process for about seven years, in hopes of restoring the two-story brick structure. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2017, while the condemnation fight was progressing through the courts.
The land bank commission approached Siegel, and she agreed, to potentially donate the property to the city.
Later, city officials discovered a second, $150,000 notice of lien against the property filed by Christian Construction of Jonesboro in 2019.
Heather Owens, assistant city attorney, told the commission that lien probably is no good.
“I don’t believe any lawsuit of enforcement was ever filed and I believe the statute of limitations on that lien has run and it should not, in my opinion, be enforceable,” Owens said.
Owens, however, suggested that the commission wait before accepting the potential donation.
Staff member Monica Pearcy told commissioners Siegel was in the process of selling two other properties and wanted to postpone the Home Ice donation until those other parcels sold.
