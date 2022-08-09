JONESBORO — Members of the Jonesboro Land Bank Commission voted Tuesday to set a deadline to receive one land donation and voted to make an offer to buy another site.
The commission began discussing the potential donation of the Home Ice property at 700 Cate Ave. in May.
The 19th century structure was torn down about two years ago, and a lien was placed on the property to recover the $124,836,50 cost of demolition.
The lien makes it difficult for the current owner of the 1.1-acre property to sell it.
Samuel Rosse III is the owner of record, but is serving time in a federal prison. Karen Siegel, who holds power of attorney over Rosse’s interests, the Rosse Family Trust, fought the condemnation process for about seven years, in hopes of restoring the two-story brick structure. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in June 2017, while the condemnation fight was progressing through the courts.
Christian Construction of Jonesboro also filed a $150,000 notice of lien against the property in 2019, but Assistant City Attorney Heather Owens said she didn’t believe that lien was valid.
Monica Pearcy, land bank staff member, told commissioners Tuesday Siegel hopes to sell some other properties belonging to the trust before formally donating the Home Ice site.
Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, said city officials had hoped to resolve the issue this years.
“It’s been eight years that we’ve been dealing with this property,” Smith said. “It’s time to do something. If we don’t have the donation by Sept. 1st, I think we’re ready to take action.”
Dr. Bob Warner asked what other action may be in the works.
“I’ll have to talk with Heather and (City Attorney Carol Duncan), but there’s a possibility we may go through a foreclosure with this,” Smith responded.
The commission agreed to set the Sept. 1 deadline.
Siegel will be unable to sell the property to a third party without first paying off the lien, County Tax Collector Wes Eddington has said regarding municipal liens.
The commission voted to offer the owners of a house and land at 700 S. Patrick St. $20,000. Pearcy said at a previous meeting family members who inherited the property have indicated they would be willing to sell the property for conversion into an African-American cultural center.
The city hired an independent appraiser who placed the value at $31,000, Pearcy told commissioners.
Commissioner Dennis Zolper suggested the $20,000 figure while noting the family can claim tax deductions for donating the remaining value of the land. The commissioners also said they would entertain a counter offer from the family.
A small African-American museum is housed within the city’s E. Boone Watson Center nearby, but community members have said the house could provide more space.
Brian Richardson, Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s chief administrative officer, said the city’s grants department is searching for funding for the project.
The site would also be part of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Trail, a walking and biking trail that will serve to connect ASU to the downtown area. The city council approved plans for the trail in 2020. Educational markers featuring historic quotes from the slain civil rights leader are also planned for the trail.
Any transaction would have to be approved by the city council.
The land bank commission was established in 2018 to fight blight, increase home ownership, stabilize property values in neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Other goals include improving the health and safety of neighborhoods and maintaining the architectural fabric of the community.
