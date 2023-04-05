JONESBORO — Homeowners need to be careful when choosing a contractor for repairing storm damage, according to Clint Jackson, president of the Northeast Arkansas Homebuilders Association.
Jackson said areas which sustain storm damage are inundated by contractors and it’s important to choose the right one to avoid getting scammed.
“Find a contractor who has a brick-and-mortar store front,” he said. “Make sure it’s not a fly-by-night operation.”
One important aspect a homeowner should do is to get a work authorization between the contractor and the insurer, Jackson said. He added that most of the time a deposit will be required by the contractor.
To check on whether a contractor is licensed and bonded, homeowners can contact the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board online at https://www.aclb.arkansas.gov/ or call 501-372-4661.
The board can make sure the contractor has a valid license to do business in the state and that they carry liability insurance.
Victims of the March 31 tornadoes in Wynne and other areas of the state can expect to see an influx of signs advertising contracting services.
To protect yourself from being victimized after these natural disasters, the board recommends the following steps:
Verify that the contractor has the appropriate license to do the job: Obtain proof that the contractor has the necessary license by obtaining a copy of their license or by contacting the Arkansas Contractors State Licensing Board and/or the city in which the work is to be performed. Contractor complaint information is collected by the Better Business Bureau.
Never make a final payment until the job is complete: Beware of a contractor who is asking for a payment so they can buy the materials to begin your project. Never pay for something that has not been completed.
Plan your project: Detail what you want done and the type of contractor you will need to complete it. No two projects are the same and may require a specialty licensed contractor.
Get two-three estimates: When comparing estimates from different contractors, don’t just compare the bottom line cost. Look at the cost and quality of materials for each one. Be sure the estimate includes the total price, the materials to be used, a time table for payments and the expected time for completion of the work.
Check at least three references: Ask your contractor for three references in writing. When speaking with the references ask if they were satisfied with the contractor’s work. Ask if the contractor kept to the schedule and contract terms. Never sign a contract with blank spaces.
Require a written contract: The contract should be a detailed description of the work to be done, the material to be used and the equipment to be installed. Be sure there is a schedule of payments and a time line for when the work will be completed. Any changes that occur should be noted in writing.
Monitor the job in progress and keep all the paper work: Check in regularly on the progress. Be sure to keep a file of all papers and documents, including the contract, written changes, bills and invoices. This should also include photos of the job in progress.
Jackson said the timetable for repairs depends on the severity of the damage. A new roof can be completed in a relatively short amount of time, while other repairs could take weeks or even months to complete.
