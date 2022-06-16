A man faces rape and terroristic threatening charges after an investigation by Paragould police.
Kenny J. Morrisett, 44, who is listed as homeless in court papers, was arrested around 11:20 a.m., June 15, after an investigation into a Jan. 5 incident. He was later booked into the Greene County Jail.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police spoke to a child on Jan. 7 about the incident.
The child told authorities about sexual abuse and named Morrisett as the suspect, police said Thursday.
As part of the investigation, police also spoke to a woman.
The woman told police that Morrisett had threatened to kill her via social media in regard to the incident, according to the affidavit. The woman provided police with conversations from Morrisett.
A $25,000 bond was set Thursday for Morrisett, who will be arraigned July 29 in circuit court.
