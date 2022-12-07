JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide Tuesday after the body of a man was discovered on Craighead Road 501 near Arkansas 18 in Monette, according to Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office announced it had arrested Keith Alan Henderson, 32, of Osceola, on Tuesday afternoon. He is awaiting a a probable cause hearing on suspicion of second-degree murder, Rolland said.
