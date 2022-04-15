JONESBORO — After 18 years at at Arkansas State University, Elizabeth Hood, Lipscomb distinguished professor of agriculture, was the recipient of the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities on Wednesday at the 2021-22 Faculty Achievement Awards in the Grand Hall of the Fowler Center on A-State campus in Jonesboro.
The awards were announced during the annual Faculty Honors Convocation, which is a highlight of Convocation of Scholars, according to a press release from A-State on Wednesday.
The event returned to the Grand Hall after two years of being announced virtually.
Hood said that the Chancellor’s Medal for Research and Creative Activities, which is the highest honor an A-State faculty member can receive, is only in its second year.
This medal is provided by the Beck Foundation and Distinguished Alumnus Buddy Beck, which Hood said comes with a $5,000 stipend.
Hood said that she was top researcher and the runner-up for the medal last year, so she didn’t expect to even be nominated this year, much less to be the second-ever recipient of the prestigious award.
“I was completely surprised,” she said. “I didn’t know I would be considered again.”
Michele Merritt, associate professor of philosophy, was the runner-up this year.
Hood, who has served on the faculty since 2004, is a highly-accomplished senior scientist.
She was vice chancellor of research from 2004 to 2008, before returning to the faculty and excepting the position of Lipscomb distinguished professor of agriculture, where she has served from 2008 to present.
The honor comes at the perfect time, she said, noting that she is retiring in August after 40 years as a scientist in government, both big and small industry and academics.
Although she admits that she still plans to be on campus for a few more years to help oversee her young company called Infinite Enzymes, which focuses on Arkansas bio-science incubation technology.
According to the company’s website, “Enzymes are complex protein molecules produced by living organisms. Enzymatic processing dates back to ancient times with yeast being used to make bread and wine. Today enzymes are designed to be active at high and low temperatures as well as alkaline and acidic conditions. In less than a decade the enzymatic process has become a far better financial and ecological alternative to chemical processes. This is due to the biodegradable nature of enzymes and their cost-effectiveness.”
Hood said that Infinite Enzymes is delivering the next generation of enzyme technologies.
For more information, visit www.infiniteenzymes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.