Alzheimer’s disease affects families in many ways, but Cheryl Crofoot Knapp, author of “Undefeated Innocence,” says there is still hope even when all seems lost.
Alzheimer’s disease, which is the most common form of the dementia disorders, affects as many as 5 million Americans and more than 275,000 Arkansans, according to the Alzheimer’s Arkansas website.
As with all forms of dementia, the rate of progression of the disease varies from case to case.
However, the disease eventually leaves the individuals unable to care for themselves, which is where caregivers come in, many of whom are family members like Cheryl and her husband, retired radio DJ Chuck Knapp.
Before moving to Yellville in 2013, they lived in Minneapolis, where she worked as a patent paralegal for 25 years and Chuck worked in broadcasting for 50 years.
The couple were long-time caregivers for Cheryl’s parents, Dovovan Richard “Dick” Crofoot (1928-2010) and Beverly Harriet Harms Crofoot (1934-2016), who both suffered from Alzheimer’s.
In her book, Cheryl tells her family’s heart-breaking, yet inspirational story.
“Mom’s wish was that her story could help other people,” Cheryl said as she told of her and her parents’ journey that inspired her book.
“The chapters came one at a time, through the help of the Lord,” she said, noting that she had started writing the story with the passing of her father in August of 2010 and published it March of 2017, which was almost a year after the passing of her mother in June of 2016.
“I guess God had to help me with the final chapter,” her voice cracked as she held back tears.
Cheryl and Chuck now lead peaceful lives in the home where her parents once lived in Yellville.
“I miss my parents,” she said as she recalled them fondly. “Being a caregiver for my parents has been the best job of my life.”
Her father served in the Korean War, where he learned to play guitar; which he would teach her to play.
“He was a very talented man,” she recalled, noting that the last time he was able to remember how to play was for her 50th birthday, when they played together one last time. She also credited him with influencing her writing, noting that he was a creative writer and wrote for an in-house magazine at a former job.
When he was 40, he became a cop and served as a Minneapolis police officer for more than 20 years.
“He was so proud to be a cop,” she said. “Even after the dementia had set in, he still carried his badge. He so loved his job.”
Her mother was a house wife and and worked as a bookkeeper at a title company for about ten years later in life.
“It was tough some times, but they loved each other and they loved their daughters and we loved them.”
The struggle
She said her parents moved to Yellville in September of 1989, where they lived until they both passed away.
Donovan died of kidney failure in 2010.
“I helped Dad eat his last meal and I promised him that we’d always take care of Mom,” she said.
Cheryl admits that there was a time when Alzheimer’s had almost broken their family as they struggled to help her mother and debated selling the home in Yellville to help with bills, as her older sister, Lori Tanious, was also battling colon cancer and mounting medical bills.
In her book, she tells about the different stages that they went through from independent living to assisted living and the whirlwind of smiles and trials that came with it.
She shares how one assisted living facility kept her mother over medicated while the nurses at another facility did their best to protect her and how it all ended so tragically due to a hospital error.
Cheryl recalled her mother’s death, which began with a visit to her mother on her last birthday on June 25, only five days before she passed away.
Her mother would fall the very next morning and be rushed into surgery by 7 a.m.
“It was a Sunday when I got the call and I raced to the hospital,” her voice cracked. “The doctors wouldn’t let me go back with her at first, so I had to explain to them about her condition and how I was the only one that had a chance of calming her down because she was just confused.”
“Finally they let me go back to the pre-op,” Cheryl continued. “Mom’s eye’s lit up when she saw me.”
She recalled how everyone in the room began to cry as she and her mother began to pray together as they recited the Lord’s Prayer, which her mother remembered word for word.
Unfortunately, the surgery would have ill effects mentally and physically.
Her mother had been sexually assaulted when she was young and when the nurse went to adjust the catheter, it sent her back into that trauma.
Cheryl managed to eventually calm her, but the hospital would move her mother to the psychiatric ward on June 29 and on June 30 a blood clot went to her heart.
After the family agreed not to resuscitate Beverly, Cheryl was sitting with her mother, when she saw her finger twitch.
“I wanted to tell them she was alive,” Cheryl cried. “But then I felt and saw a white spark between mom’s finger and mine. Somehow, I knew her soul had left her body. She was gone.”
According to Cheryl, a nurse contacted her later and told her that her mother’s death was actually caused by a hospital error.
Moving forward
Cheryl has now set her sights on helping as many families as she can by spreading information on the disease through her book, as well as through her participation in walks and events to raise awareness.
She also serves as ambassador for the Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association for U.S. Congressman Rick Crawford in an effort to combat Alzheimer’s.
“We talked about the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, which could have saved my mom,” she said in reference to a conversation she had with the congressman. “The bill, if passed, will require Medicare to develop care plans for situations where the patient also has Alzheimer’s.”
Cheryl said those care plans could make all the difference.
“If the doctors knew that care plan rules don’t fit when someone has Alzheimer’s, I believe my mom might still be alive,” Cheryl stated. “When I shared that with Congressman Crawford, he sponsored the bill within a couple of weeks.”
Cheryl also spoke about the importance of the Arkansas Dementia Caregiver Respite Grant, which the Arkansas State Legislature passed and funded.
She said that the grant is fully funded by the Arkansas Legislative Council through the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council, as part of Act 391 of the 93rd General Assembly and administered by Alzheimer’s Arkansas.
“The money has already been funded and needs to be used,” she stated.
“Caregivers, such as one of my neighbors here in Yellville, are weary; and are grateful for this program,” she continued.
According to Cheryl, much work was done by the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s Arkansas, Lifespan Respite and the State of Arkansas to bring respite care grants to families impacted by Alzheimer’s or other dementia.
“At-home caregivers can request up to two $500 grants annually (for a total $1,000 a year),” she said, noting that Arkansas awarded $200,000 for use between April 2022 to June 2023.
“Almost half of the grant money has been given,” she continued. “We are urging that at-home caregivers that meet the parameters of the program apply right away because this is an easy program from which to receive funds and most funds are being received within days or weeks.”
She said that this is primarily to help caregivers hire some outside help and to give themselves a break from the rigors of care giving.
“This program is helping to bring sanity to caregivers,” Cheryl said as she emphasized that if the money doesn’t get used up, they run the risk of not having it renewed and available for years going forward.”
As part of her awareness efforts, Cheryl has also participated in seven different walks since her father passed in 2010, including two walks in Minneapolis in 2010 and 2022; one walk in Kansas City, Mo., in 2014, three walks in Little Rock in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and her most recent was the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October at the Arkansas State University Carl R. Reng Student Union in Jonesboro.
She said that she was excited to participate in the Jonesboro walk, having heard so many wonderful things about the city from her pastor, Tad Rogers, who is originally from Jonesboro.
During the events, the participants held flowers, which were given to the walkers to symbolize their connection to the disease by corresponding color, including blue to represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, purple to represents those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow to represent someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s and orange to represent those who support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Erin Cook, communications manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Chapter, said in an email that the flowers are a powerful symbol at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, noting that Cheryl had said that her most emotional walk was when she went from holding a yellow flower to a purple flower.
“At that walk she carried her dad’s photo in her pocket in his memory,” Cook said. “Little did she know that she would also end up losing her mother to dementia as well.”
Cheryl said while being a caregiver is challenging, her parents gave everything for their family, so she wanted to give them the love they gave in return.
“In the middle of it all, you think it will never end,” she continued. “It is so easy to lose hope, but hope doesn’t have to die with it. Hope doesn’t end with Alzheimer’s. That’s where it begins.”
