230214-JS-hope-house-photo-nz

Bishop Matthew Lloyd Jr., pastor of Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International, prepares grab-and-go meals on Monday in the warming kitchen of the Hope House at 111 North Fisher Street in Jonesboro. The daytime warming and cooling center had already served five people by midday on its first official day open.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With winter weather not quite over, homeless residents can now seek daytime shelter at the Hope House, located at 111 North Fisher Street next to the Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International, in Jonesboro.

Although the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the homeless center was Friday, Monday was the official first day for the Hope House. The project, which was started about a year and a half ago by Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International’s Sure Foundation, is designed to provide a daytime warming and cooling center for those in need.