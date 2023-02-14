JONESBORO — With winter weather not quite over, homeless residents can now seek daytime shelter at the Hope House, located at 111 North Fisher Street next to the Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International, in Jonesboro.
Although the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the homeless center was Friday, Monday was the official first day for the Hope House. The project, which was started about a year and a half ago by Fisher Street Church Of God in Christ, International’s Sure Foundation, is designed to provide a daytime warming and cooling center for those in need.
Bishop Matthew Lloyd Jr., pastor of the church, said on Monday that the center is now open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday through Thursday to assist with fulfilling the spiritual, physical and mental health needs of individuals in the community.
“We had a great turnout for the ribbons cutting,” Lloyd said. “We probably had fifty to a hundred people to show up and support us.”
By Monday afternoon, they were pleased to have already served their first five people in need, however, as people learn the that center is now open, he said he expects the number to increase.
Although the Hope House is geared towards the homeless, it is open to everybody, Lloyd said, noting that they provide computers to help with job services, applications and research, as well as, showers, laundry access, grab-and-go meals and even mental health and minor medical services.
According to the Sure Foundation website, the Hope House is a resource center that is dedicated to making a positive difference in the everyday lives of people by addressing individual needs and connecting them to a network of support and services essential for actively learning, working and living in the community.
It also provides free and confidential services for men, women, children, and families regardless of religion, race, or age.
“We want to do what we can to help them with what they need,” he said.
Although they are only open a few days a week at the moment, Lloyd said that he hopes to be able to extend those hours when more people start coming to the center.
Lloyd also stated that the center is in need of more volunteers and donations are always needed as well.
He said the center has been very fortunate so far as people started bring donations before the center ever even opened, such as laundry detergent, deodorant, toothpaste, individual shampoos and soap, etc.
To make a donation or for more information about volunteering or the services provided by Sure Foundation and the Hope House, visit the Sure Foundation website at https://www. surefoundationcares.com.
