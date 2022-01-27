For the second day in a row, Arkansas saw an increase of more than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19.
According to information released by the Arkansas Department of Health, 6,016 new cases were added on Thursday, following 6,561 new cases on Wednesday.
The downward trend for active cases continued, but there were 22 new deaths reported across the state.
Thursday’s numbers showed the active case count below 80,000, according to the ADH. Statewide, active cases dropped by 4,539 to 79,686.
In Craighead County, the active case count decreased by 215 to with the total active cases for the county standing at 2,715 as of Thursday afternoon.
Of the 22 new deaths recorded, three were in Northeast Arkansas, with one COVID-related death reported in Craighead, Clay and Lawrence counties.
Hospitalizations also declined both in the state and in Northeast Arkansas, while the number of patients on ventilators saw an increase.
Statewide, the number of COVID-positive cases in the hospital declined to 1,788, down 31 from the previous day. Of those 1,788 patients, 247 were on ventilators, an increase of 24 from Wednesday’s count.
According to the ADH website, hospitals in the northeast region saw a decrease of 10 in hospitalizations, dropping from 266 to 256. The number of patients on a ventilator saw an increase, however, rising from 16 to 22.
The largest jumps in new cases locally were recorded by Craighead County with 206 new cases and Greene County with 124.
Thursday’s Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 case numbers by county:
Craighead County – 206 new cases; 2,715 active cases.
Greene County – 124 new cases; 1,483 active.
Clay County – 23 new cases; 437 active.
Cross County – 21 new cases; 459 active.
Jackson County – 47 new cases; 346 active.
Lawrence County – 36 new cases; 408 active.
Mississippi County – 83 new cases; 822 active.
Poinsett County – 56 new cases; 648 active.
Randolph County – 35 new cases; 279 active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.