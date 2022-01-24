JONESBORO — Monday brought a surge of new coronavirus patients to Arkansas’ hospitals.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported a record 1,817 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, a one-day increase of 194. Of those, 215 were on ventilators, an increase of nine.
Hospitals in the health department’s Northeast district reported 260 inpatient COVID cases, an increase of one from Sunday, but the number of patients on ventilators increased by five to 17.
The health department reported 3,243 new cases on Monday, based on the results of about 7,000 tests. The state reported 3,600 new cases the previous Monday.
The number of active cases, which peaked at above 101,000 last week, dropped by 6,325 between Sunday and Monday to 93,313.
The death toll rose to 9,532, up by 22, including two deaths each in Mississippi and Randolph counties, and one each in Craighead and Greene counties.
The surge of new coronavirus cases may have reached its peak, at least in some parts of Northeast Arkansas, a Sun review of last week’s daily reports from the Arkansas Department of Health showed.
Between Jan. 17 and Sunday, Craighead County reported 1,707 new cases, a 32.2 percent drop from the previous week, while new cases declined by 41 percent in Mississippi County, 14.2 percent in Greene, 12.1 percent in Poinsett and 22.2 percent in Cross County.
But the surge continues in other neighboring counties, including a 107.4 percent jump in Lawrence, 47.8 percent in Randolph, 38.4 percent in Jackson and a 14.1 percent rise in Clay County.
Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county Jan. 17 through Sunday:
Craighead – 1,707 (243.9 per day, down from 359.4 last week); 3,678 active cases (down from 4,554); 271 total virus related deaths (increase of 4).
Greene – 942 new cases (134.6 per day, down from 156.7); 1,846 active (down from 1,902); 140 deaths (increase of 1).
Lawrence – 307 new cases (43.9 per day, up from 21.1) 452 active (up from 345); 64 deaths (unchanged).
Poinsett – 378 new cases (54 per day, down from 61.4); 752 active (down from 812); 108 deaths (increase of 1).
Mississippi – 554 new cases (79.1 per day, down from 134.1); 1,143 active cases (down from 1,517); 166 deaths (increase of 1).
Jackson – 269 new cases (38.4 per day, up from 28.6); 385 active cases (up from 305); 49 deaths (unchanged).
Randolph – 239 new cases (33.6 per day, up from 22.7); 301 active cases (up from 290); 70 deaths (increase of 1).
Cross –318 (45.4 per day, down from 62.4); 640 active cases (up from 602); 73 deaths (unchanged).
Clay – 275 (39.3 per day, up from 34.4); 494 active cases (up from 366); 77 deaths (unchanged).
Commented