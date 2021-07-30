JONESBORO — After doctors diagnosed 137 coronavirus cases in one day this week among Craighead County residents, officials at both NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and St. Bernards Medical Center are reminding residents of the urgency of the situation.
Thursday’s 137 new cases, meant that at least 15,100 Craighead County residents have been sickened and 189 have died since thee coronavirus pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020.
Ty Jones, spokesman for NEA Baptist, said Friday it’s not getting any better.
“Today we reached the highest positivity rate for admitted patients for 2021,” Jones said. “Just over 30 percent of patients admitted to our hospital are positive and our positivity rate continues to climb throughout our Urgent Care clinics across the region. Unlike the previous wave where the majority of inpatients were older or with compounding health issues, we are seeing this strain affect a younger and healthier population.”
Jones said 86 percent of Friday’s patient population was unvaccinated.
Jones urged residents to take advantage of the vaccines available to them at the main clinic building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or at all NEA Baptist Primary Care clinics throughout Northeast Arkansas.
St. Bernards announced Friday it was expanding its offerings of the vaccine to seven days a week.
LeAnn Morrow, vice president of ancillary services, said St. Bernards aims to remove any barrier preventing someone from receiving the vaccine.
“We’ve fielded numerous requests for vaccine availability throughout the week, including the weekend,” Morrow said in a news release. “We simply believed it was the right action to take.”
St. Bernards Healthcare now has six clinics offering the vaccine while also forming partnerships with area churches, schools and communities for expanded access.
St. Bernards had previously provided the COVID-19 vaccine at a central location certain days of the week, but St. Bernards leaders concluded access had increasingly become an issue for some working individuals and others facing transportation difficulties.
St. Bernards clinics that now provide the vaccine include two Urgent Care facilities open seven days a week, three primary care clinics open five days a week and a dedicated vaccine clinic operating every Friday.
While the initial clinic expansion is limited to Jonesboro, St. Bernards said it plans to expand offering the vaccine elsewhere in coming weeks. Furthermore, it will begin vaccination partnerships with Jonesboro and Nettleton Public Schools as well as Blessed Sacrament Church and Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro throughout August.
To date, St. Bernards has administered well more than 35,000 vaccine doses. Still, CDC data shows that 64 percent of Craighead County’s population at least 12 years of age has not fully vaccinated, and 54 percent remains completely unvaccinated – despite sustained levels of high community transmission.
Dr. Kasey Holder, M.D., St. Bernards vice president of medical affairs, said low vaccination rates certainly played a role in the expansion.
“We’ve all heard by now that ‘Research shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is the safest and most-effective way of keeping someone out of the hospital,’” Dr. Holder said. “I can tell you from first-hand experience that our hospital numbers have proven it true, time and again. The vast majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. If there’s an immediate action you can take that will help protect yourself and your loved ones against this virus, it’s the vaccine.”
Dr. Holder added a request that individuals who receive an mRNA vaccine – those produced by Pfizer and Moderna – receive their second dose.
“The second dose of these particular vaccines really boosts the COVID antibodies present, and that’s where the biggest protection takes place with this Delta variant spreading rapidly,” she said. “We strongly encourage individuals who have only had their first dose to return for a second.”
As noted, St. Bernards offers the Pfizer vaccine, and vaccinations between it and the Moderna vaccine should not be mixed according to the FDA.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine itself as well as where St. Bernards offers vaccinations, visit https://www.stbernards.info/COVID-19 or call the St. Bernards Healthline at (870) 207-7300.
