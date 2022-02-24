JONESBORO — While many employees have the luxury of staying home during inclement weather, hospital workers don’t have that option.
Mitchell Nail, director of media relations at St. Bernards Medical Center, said Thursday that they offer several options for employees to get to work.
The hospital offers shuttle services for employees who live in the area, he said. There’s also, if available, rooms within the hospital for out-of-area employees who commute from long distances to stay. St. Bernards also has arrangements with hotels and other lodging places to offer employees a discounted rate for rooms, Nail said.
“Our team responds to requests,” he said. “We try to get them here. Each department coordinates with their employees.
“They make arrangements beforehand to ensure we have ample staff.”
Nail said the drop in the number of COVID-19 patients at St. Bernards has eased the strain on employees. The hospital currently has 25 patients suffering from the virus, down from a high of more than 125.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Ty Jones, director of marketing, said the hospital has a ride-share program, where employees can catch a ride with a manager or fellow employees who have four-wheel drive vehicles.
“They’ll pick them up to get them to and from work,” Jones said. “Employees are proactive with the weather.
“We’re extremely proud how our employees stepped up. Frontline employees helping one another.”
He said those who commute long distance to the hospital can call the hospital’s house manager and reserve cots that are placed in the conference center to sleep on. The cots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jones said the hospital also has an agreement with the Marriott Hotel, located across Johnson Avenue, to give special rates to hospital employees.
He said during bad weather the hospital isn’t seeing a shortage of its usual staffing. He said hospital staffing shortages nationwide is an on-going issue, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, he said, the number of COVID patients is decreasing.
“We remain fairly full, but not having the high level of COVID patients makes it easier on the staff,” Jones said.
