JONESBORO — While the coronavirus surges, county fairs are expected to return this year.
The Poinsett County Fair opened Wednesday, and the Greene County Fair is set for early September.
Mitch Johnson, manager of the Northeast Arkansas District Fair, said he continues to monitor conditions, but he believes the event will be held as scheduled. He noted the fair organizers will follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
“We’re proceeding ahead cautiously,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to provide a safe and fun atmosphere on the fairgrounds, and we’ll do everything we can to comply with CDC recommendations.”
He urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The carnival will open on Sept. 23. The rest of the fair’s activities will begin on Sept. 27 and will run through Oct. 2.
On the hospital front, St. Bernards spokesman Mitchell Nail said, “We’re still at capacity for both regular ICU and COVID ICU beds.”
“We have 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at St. Bernards Medical Center and another five patients at St. Bernards Five Rivers Medical Center in Pocahontas and CrossRidge Community Hospital in Wynne,” Nail said Thursday. “We have 30 patients needing intensive care services, including 17 of those patients on the vent.”
Nail said St. Bernards has admitted 50 new COVID patients this week, including 14 on Wednesday.
At NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 52 COVID patients were hospitalized Thursday. Of those 13 were being treated in intensive care units and five were on ventilators, spokesman Ty Jones said. Several COVID patients are waiting to be transferred to the ICU when beds are available, he said.
The state health department reported 2,318 new cases Thursday and 32 more deaths.
