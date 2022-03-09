JONESBORO — A local business was victimized by a customer who paid for tires and services with a hot check Tuesday morning.
DNW Truck Accessories, 1711 E. Parker Road told police that a 52-year-old man purchased spoke wheels, tires, shocks and labor for his 2008 Jeep Wrangler with the check.
The total amount of the purchase is listed at $1,336.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 25-year-old woman reported that someone entered her unlocked vehicle Wednesday morning in the 4400 block of Fred Street and stole items. A purse valued at $100 and $820 in cash were taken.
A 42-year-old Jonesboro woman told police her unlocked vehicle was entered Tuesday morning in the 4100 block of Sage Meadows Boulevard and items were taken. The total amount of items stolen is listed at $1,465.
Police arrested Robyn Marshall, 21, of Jonesboro, at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday after a burglary in the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. She is being held on suspicion of residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
A 17-year-old boy reported that a man put him in a headlock Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of Rhonda Drive. Police said the victim had a red mark on the side of his neck. The suspect could face charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.