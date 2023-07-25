JONESBORO — The manager of Lexington Suites, 2909 Kazi St., and another woman were arrested early Monday morning at the hotel where Amanda Hutley, 46, the manager, is accused of allowing people to stay at the hotel in exchange for narcotics, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Hutley and Andrea Howard, 46, of the 900 block of Wesley Court, the desk clerk at the hotel, were arrested after Jonesboro police were told Room 230 was being illegally occupied.