JONESBORO — The manager of Lexington Suites, 2909 Kazi St., and another woman were arrested early Monday morning at the hotel where Amanda Hutley, 46, the manager, is accused of allowing people to stay at the hotel in exchange for narcotics, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Hutley and Andrea Howard, 46, of the 900 block of Wesley Court, the desk clerk at the hotel, were arrested after Jonesboro police were told Room 230 was being illegally occupied.
“The owner of the hotel, Naziroddin Kazi, asked officers to check each room and make sure no one was staying without permission,” according to a probable cause affidavit. “Upon coming to Room 230, officers made contact inside with Amanda Hutley and three other individuals. Upon entering the room, officer J. White observed a glass bong containing a red liquid believed to be a methamphetamine bong on the night stand as well as approximately 4.5 grams of marijuana, of which no one took possession of.
“...a search of Hutley produced approximately 1.4 grams of a white crystalized substance suspected of being methamphetamine as well as eight multicolored pills suspected of being ecstasy.”
On Monday, District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Hutley with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less that 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Fowler set her bond at $10,000. Her next court date is Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Howard with probation violation.
Her total bond was set at $18,500. Her next court date is also Aug. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Stephen Hanna, 64, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and failure to use a turn signal; $125,000 bond.
Jametrius Thomas, 19, of Jonesboro, with committing a terroristic act/shoots at an object causing property damage, aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief; $50,000 bond.
Calvin Coleman, 21, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman, second-degree terroristic threatening and interference with an emergency communication; $50,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
La-Sondra Harris, 33, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $25,000 bond.
Christopher Holbrook, 45, of Pocahontas, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and driving on a suspended license; $10,000 bond.
Lakrisha Horner, 28, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault; $10,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
