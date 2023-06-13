JONESBORO — Hampton Inn, 2900 Phillips Drive, reported Friday afternoon that $42,000 was charged to its credit card.
Two suspects, a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, are listed as suspects in the case.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 48-year-old homeless man told police early Monday that two people jumped him and stole $98 from him in the 100 block of Bridge Street.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday night that his vehicle and $1,000 in cash was stolen from the 1800 block of Self Circle. The 2007 Chevrolet Impala is valued at $6,000.
A 51-year-old homeless man told police Sunday afternoon that he was assaulted in the 800 block of Cate Avenue. He told police he was threatened with a knife.
A 20-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone entered his residence in the 1800 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole his handgun. The 9 mm Glock is valued at $500.
A 32-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday morning that someone broke into her residence in the 1500 block of Broadmoor Road and damaged the residence. She said $1,300 in damage was done.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Saturday night that her vehicle was stolen from the 1600 block of Links Circle. The 2017 Hyundai Sonata is valued at $10,000.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Friday afternoon that someone stole $810 from her Cash App.
