House approves SB294

Allison Grigsby Sweatman (left), Jenny Petty, Dr. Heather McNamee and Erika Askeland spoke Wednesday at an event sponsored by the Arkansas Democratic Rural Caucus in Jonesboro. During the event, several people spoke against SB294, the LEARNS Act.

 Michael Wilkey / Paxton News Bureau

LITTLE ROCK — The House voted 78-21, with one voting present, to approve the Arkansas LEARNS Act SB294 bill.

The debate Thursday capped a week of discussions in the House over the bill, which now heads back to the Senate to approve a House amendment.

