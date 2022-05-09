JONESBORO — One man died Friday afternoon in a house fire in the 1200 block of Hawk Cove, according to Assistant Fire Chief Martin Hamrick.
According to a Fire Department report, a female resident of the house, who was out of town at the time of the fire, said she was trying to contact her husband, Coma Tippitt, who was at the residence and couldn’t make contact over the phone.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the department as officials await a positive identification from the medical examiner’s office, Hamrick said.
Hamrick said the fire was fully involved when the first fire truck arrived. He said the “closest fire hydrant was quite aways off.”
The Fire Department received the call about the fire at 5:05 p.m. and arrived at 5:17 p.m., according to the fire call from the department.
Seven fire vehicles responded to the scene, the report said
“The victim was found under a pile of rubble once the fire was knocked down,” the report stated.
According to the report, the closest fire hydrant was about 1,000 feet from the residence. Water tanker trucks were called to the scene.
The residence was valued at $235,000, according to the report, and its contents’ estimated value was $50,000.
Chief Fire Marshal Jason Wills is investigating the cause of the fire.
The department is also investigating a fire on Monday that was called in at 11:20 a.m. to an apartment in the 600 block of Gladiolus Drive, Hamrick said.
No one was reported injured, he said, but Wills is investigating the blaze as a suspected arson.
