JONESBORO — With no land available, an effort to provide cheaper housing for low income senior citizens will have to wait a little longer, Sharon Spikes, executive director of the Jonesboro Urban Renewal and Housing Authority said.
City council members rejected a proposal last week to transfer about 5 acres of city-owned land at 1502, 1504 and 1506 E. Johnson Ave., between Rogers and Scott streets, for the project.
“At the present time there are no options on the table,” Spikes said in an email to The Sun.
A subsidiary of JURHA would have used the land to secure $3 million in low-interest loans to pay for 10 duplex structures for a total of 20 housing units. The funding would come from the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, which administers the federal housing program.
Tenants would have been required to pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly income as rent.
The city had pieced together the acreage on Johnson Avenue, beginning in 2014, initially with the intent to build a new police headquarters. It remained vacant after the city chose to renovate a building 1001 S. Caraway Road for the police.
Council member Chris Moore said he would prefer the city hold onto the land to encourage future commercial development.
“That corridor between ASU and downtown is transforming and the previous mayor had an idea of something going on that property that might be a changing project for that neighborhood, something of a large scale,” Moore said during Tuesday’s meeting. He said he was concerned that converting the back side of the acreage to housing would hamper that goal.
“Because I think in the next 24 months, that corridor’s going to change,” Moore continued. “There’s only two pieces of property on Johnson between the downtown and the ASU campus that are capable of 5 or 6 or 7 acres of property. So, I personally would rather hold on to that for 24 more months until we can see what the final design of that corridor is going to be.”
Council members encouraged Mayor Harold Copenhaver to work with JURHA as the city searches for property to develop new city parks, fire stations and other needs.
Spikes said Moore erroneously referred to the proposed development as “public housing,” which it’s not. She said most of Jonesboro’s public housing projects were build prior to 1980, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stopped providing funding for new projects in 1994.
This project, which would have been known as Brighton Manor, fits the label of “affordable housing,” which has become a national concern as rental rates are on the rise throughout the country.
Spikes gave a local example of that.
“The nursing assistants at both of our hospitals make an average of $12 per hour for a full time annual income of $24,960,” Spikes said. “If the household has two children, the single parent would be paying approximately $600 monthly rent for our basic public housing apartment, not exactly a handout.”
Sharp rent increases in many parts of the country are eating up a bigger share of Americans’ monthly income, squeezing tenants already grappling with rising prices for gasoline, food and other necessities, The Associated Press reported.
Economists generally define housing as affordable when rent is less than 30 percent of tenants’ monthly income. Renters who go above that threshold likely have a tough time making ends meet on other costs, like groceries, clothing, transportation and utilities, to say nothing of saving for a down payment on a home.
In the third quarter, the U.S. vacancy rate declined to 4.8 percent, while rents increased 7.4 percent from a year earlier to $1,585, according to Moody’s, which is forecasting rents could increase nationally by nearly 10 percent by the end of this year.
In August, the median U.S. rent jumped 6.1 percent from a year earlier, according to Zillow, which tracks a wide swath of rental properties, including those owned by individual investors.
