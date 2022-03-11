HOXIE — In the summer of 1955, the Hoxie School Board voluntarily desegregated its school. While not the first instance of desegregation in the state, Hoxie’s attempt was the first to be met with active resistance.
Although no incidents occurred on the first day, on July 25, 1955, Life magazine published a pictorial essay to recognize Hoxie’s efforts, which attracted segregationists and their active resistance to the community. On Aug. 13, 1955, two representatives from the Little Rock chapter of White America attended a rally in Hoxie with a petition of more than 1,000 signatures requesting the resignation of all school board members. The school board refused and continued its plan of desegregation.
The goal of Hoxie: The First Stand is to tell the complete story of the integration of Hoxie School, including those who opposed it and those who supported it. As part of its efforts to share the integration story, the 501(c)(3) organization has started a fundraising campaign to establish a museum and education center to commemorate the integration of 1955 and its role in civil rights history.
“Hoxie School was the first challenged integration of a school. This integration took place before the Little Rock 9 and set the precedent for the rest of the integration in the United States. This is the untold story of the American Civil Rights movement. It needs to be told. We need to understand where we have been before we can change where we are,” states the organization’s website.
The organization has purchased the former Hoxie Masonic Hall, which is positioned within walking distance of the original school where students integrated in 1955. Hoxie: The First Stand’s goal is for the museum to share stories of courageous leadership, personal accountability and collective respect for the rule of law during the school’s desegregation efforts.
The museum board is aiming to raise $250,000 to transform the former Masonic Hall into an immersive museum. At 2,736 square feet, the board is working with James Volkert of Exhibition Associates in Conway and Cromwell Architects Engineers in Little Rock to create plans and an initial design for the museum. Money raised will go toward designing, renovating and furnishing the museum. Additional funds raised after the current goal will be used for designing and installing an interactive exhibition and developing curriculum in collaboration with the school district.
Once complete, the museum will provide space for community meetings, events and activities. The current plan also provides exhibition space, classroom space, office and archival storage and public amenities.
Although fundraising efforts have been put on hold due to the COVID pandemic, the organization has kicked off its fundraising campaign with $5,000 donations from Cavenaugh Auto Group and the Vance family.
Each individual or business that donates at least $5,000 will have their name prominently displayed in the remodeled building. Donations can be made several ways, such as mailing a donation to: Hoxie The First Stand, P.O. Box 135, Hoxie, AR 72433, or through the Hoxie The First Stand account at First National Bank in Lawrence County.
Donations may also be made by contacting a board member, including Fran Cavenaugh at 870-761-3990, Frances Green at 870-926-2478 and Ethel Tompkins at 870-809-0604.
For more information about the organization or historical events regarding Hoxie’s desegregation, visit www.hoxiethefirststand.org.
