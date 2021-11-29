JONESBORO — Many abandoned pets find themselves in urgent need of adoption this Christmas season and the humane society wants to help find them loving homes.
Hillary Starnes, director of Northeast Arkansas Humane Society in Jonesboro, said on Monday that the workers at the humane society have devoted their time to placing as many pets as they can this season.
With Christmas around the corner, Stanes said the humane society does a lot of adoptions; however, the organization also is in need of funds.
That is why they are taking donations today for GivingTuesday in hopes of meeting that final push.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that helps to raise awareness of charitable causes and encourage donors’ generosity, according its website https://www. givingtuesday.org.
“We celebrate GivingTuesday every year,” Starnes said, “It helps us to meet our year-end needs through donations. The money is used for operation funds, special projects and repairs.”
She added that they collected $5,000 last year and hope to do even better this year with the help of Meta.
This year Meta will match $8 million in qualifying donations made on Facebook during GivingTuesday to the hundreds of non-profit organizations that take advantage of the day.
Meta was introduced on Oct. 28 by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to bring Facebook’s many apps and technologies together under one new company brand name, according to https://about.facebook.com.
“Empty the Shelter” will be Dec. 7-11 through the Bissell grant, which helps pay adoption fees, Stanes said. It will be $20 to adopt any dog or cat at the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society during the event, but Starnes urges people to starts filing out their applications a few days early because it takes one to three days to process them.
There are several ways to donate to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society this GivingTuesday:
Donate through the post on the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Facebook page. The Meta matching will begin at 7 a.m.
Donate via the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society website at www.neahs.org/support-us.
Drop-off money at the shelter itself.
Mail a check to NEAHS, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro, AR 72401.
This is Northeast Arkansas Humane Society’s 50-year anniversary as a non-profit animal shelter.
“Our commitment has been to ensure that every animal has food, shelter and comfort as we transition them into new homes,” Starnes said. “It is through donations and the help of our community that we can give these animals the chance they deserve.”
To find out more about donations, volunteers or adoptions, call the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society at 870-932-5185.
