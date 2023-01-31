JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro-area man with capital murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm Monday following the Friday morning shooting death of the man’s wife.
Bennie Lewis Ross, 47, is charged with shooting to death his wife, Susan Michelle Ross, in the bathroom of their residence at about 2:51 a.m. on Friday.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective David Bailey of the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:01 a.m. deputies were called by a man who said Bennie Ross stated that he shot and killed his wife in the bathroom of the residence and was heading back to the residence with a firearm to possibly be involved in a shootout with law enforcement.
Deputies arrived and found Susan Ross’ body in the master bathroom of the residence. The deputies left the residence and contacted the office’s Criminal Investigation Division about the incident.
“Upon awaiting for arrival of CID officers, deputies observed Bennie Ross arrive back at the residence and drive the vehicle through the front yard prior to exiting the vehicle, armed with a firearm and proceed into the residence,” the affidavit said. “Ross was taken into custody a short time later.”
A search warrant resulted in the location of several firearms inside the vehicle and the residence.
Ross was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Monday, Boling continued Circuit Judge Chris Thyer’s $3 million bond.
Ross’ next court date is set for March 30 in Craighead County District Court.
