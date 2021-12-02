LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Jerry Morgan of Jonesboro, a 1992 graduate of Arkansas State University and longtime banking executive, to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees.
Morgan will fill the remaining term of Dr. Tim Langford of Little Rock, who resigned in September after becoming Chair of the Urology Department at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. His term expires Jan. 14, 2024.
A native of Harrisburg, Morgan is Regional President for First National Bank. He has been in banking in northeast Arkansas for over 28 years.
ASU System President Chuck Welch noted that Morgan has been actively involved with the university and its growth for many years.
“Jerry is a well-known leader in Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas, and he was heavily involved in our efforts to develop the Embassy Suites Hotel and Red Wolf Convention Center,” Welch said. “We appreciate Governor Hutchinson for selecting strong leaders and graduates of our ASU System institutions. We look forward to having Jerry’s financial and business experience on the board as we continue to strengthen and grow our statewide system.”
Morgan is chairman of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission and is past president of the Jonesboro University Rotary Club, where he has received two Paul Harris Fellow awards; served as a board member of the Arkansas Bankers Association and Craighead County Community Foundation; and was chairman of the First United Methodist Church finance committee.
“Many of my career accomplishments are a direct result of the education and connections I was afforded from my time at Arkansas State University,” Morgan said. “I am grateful to Governor Hutchinson for giving me this opportunity to give back and serve my alma mater, as well as the additional outstanding ASU System institutions across Arkansas and in Mexico.”
Morgan was selected as a Jonesboro Sun “12 People That Make Things Happen” honoree. He is a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, where he received the Alumni of the Year Award. He is also a 1924 Sustaining Life Member of the A-State Alumni Association.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Arkansas State in 1992 and a Master of Business Administration degree from ASU in 1998. He also holds a degree from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking from Southern Methodist University.
Morgan is married to Caroline Bishop Morgan, who received a Master of Communication Disorders degree in speech-language pathology from ASU and practices at the Valley View School District. They have two children, Luke and Kate Morgan.
