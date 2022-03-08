JONESBORO — Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two bills Tuesday – one giving all full-time certified law enforcement officers in the state a one-time $5,000 stipend and the other providing funding for training and equipment for officers – at a ceremony in the state Capitol in Little Rock.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd, who serves as president of the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association, also spoke at the signing ceremony.
Hutchinson signed Senate Bill 103 that sets aside $50 million to give the payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers. The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers.
“No responsibility is more important for government than to assure public safety,” Hutchinson said. “Our police officers are risking their lives ... and they deserve our support and thanks.”
“This was a public service session in which we showed our appreciation and the value we place on our law enforcement officers,” Hutchinson said. “There’s not been a session of the Legislature that’s done more to my knowledge for law enforcement.”
He and others said the stipend will help in the recruiting and retention of law enforcement officers. Boyd said the extra pay for officers needs to be looked at in future sessions of the Legislature.
Boyd praised the legislative session.
“I thinks it’s historic for Arkansas,” he said. “It’s the largest funding package for law enforcement I’ve ever seen in my 32-year career.
“We made huge progress.”
He called the stipend a big morale boost for law enforcement officers.
Senate Bill 101, which Hutchinson also signed, increases the state’s reimbursement to county jails from $32 a day to $40 a day for state inmates they hold.
Boyd called the increase “a great start. It’s not covering our costs, but it’s the biggest increase we’ve seen. It’s a great step forward, and we need to keep looking at it.”
He said if current inmate numbers remain stable, it’ll bring in about $350,000 to the Craighead County Detention Center each year.
SB 101 also provides $10 million for body cameras, bullet-proof vests, and other equipment “that will make our officers safer and build community confidence in their professionalism,” Hutchinson said.
Boyd said the costs associated with redactions and storage of body cam footage is expensive, but it’ll increase transparency for his officers.
House Bill 1026 gives starting salaries for Arkansas State troopers an $11,000 a year raise.
Hutchinson said the starting pay increase for troopers will rank Arkansas at the No. 2 spot in the region, up from No. 7.
According to the governor’s office, pay for troopers first class will increase from $53,035 to $60,006. The average annual salary for corporals will increase from $63,612 to $71,237; sergeants’ pay will increase from $74,319 to $84,439. The average annual salary for lieutenants will increase from $84,229 to $94,076; captains from $94,277 to $105,166: majors from $107,541 to $116,772.
Hutchinson signed the bills shortly after lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s $6 billion budget for the coming year and recessed this year’s session. Lawmakers plan to reconvene next week to formally adjourn the session.
The proposed budget increases state spending by nearly 3 percent, slightly less than the 3.3 percent increase Hutchinson proposed earlier this year.
Other law enforcement officers from Northeast Arkansas who attended the ceremony included Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott, Assistant Chief Lynn Waterworth and Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook.
This report contains information provided by The Associated Press and the Arkansas governor’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.