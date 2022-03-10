John K. Hutchison (R) has formally announced his candidacy for Poinsett County Judge. He is currently serving as Poinsett County assessor, an office he was elected to in 2016.
“It has been an honor to hold this office, but, it is time to move on to where my heart tells me I can better serve you as the Poinsett County judge,” he said in his formal announcement.
A member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Waldenburg, he is married Karen Bornhoft Hutchison and they have three daughters, Emaly Stonecipher, Alissa Witt and Andria Davis, and five grandchildren. He graduated from Harrisburg High School and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
He started his career as a catfish farmer, and later became a rice and soybean farmer, retiring from farming in 2005. Afterwards, he worked at Razor Rock Material Company for six years.
In 2012, he ran for Arkansas House of Representatives, becoming the first Republican from Poinsett County to hold a state office. During his tenure in Little Rock, he served as a voting member on the committees of State Agencies and Governmental Affairs, Legislative Joint Auditing, Legislative Joint Counties and Municipalities Revenue and Taxation, House Revenue and Taxation, House Sales and Use Taxes and Exemptions; and as a non-voting member for the committees of Public, Health, Welfare and Labor, and House Joint Alternative Entergy.
“Two of our main issues are the condition of our county roads and economic development,” Hutchison said in his announcement. “With my extensive knowledge in state and local government and my experience in the gravel and farming industry, I can be an asset to Poinsett County in tackling our obstacles.”
