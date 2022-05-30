As the number of wrecks continue to increase on Hwy. 63, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is taking measures to increase safety for drivers.
One stretch of the highway that has seen several accidents is in Lawrence County near the Sedgwick area.
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, four wrecks, each resulting in fatalities, have occurred on Hwy. 63 in Lawrence County just since November – May 10, 2022; Feb. 9, 2022; Dec. 6, 2021; and Nov. 11, 2021.
ARDOT’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) is a data-driven, comprehensive plan that establishes statewide goals, objectives and strategies to address the safety areas of emphasis in Arkansas. The SHSP integrates the four “E’s” – engineering, education, enforcement and emergency services, and was developed in coordination with local, state and federal stakeholders. The intent of the SHSP is to act as a guide to direct the development of specific goals and strategies for organizations in Arkansas to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries, with an ultimate vision of Toward Zero Deaths.
Currently, ARDOT has planned to implement infrastructure strategies to help impaired, distracted and drowsy drivers stay on the roadway. As the number one cause of fatality wrecks occurring on Hwy. 63 typically involve one vehicle crossing the center lane and hitting another vehicle head-on, ARDOT is planning to implement rumble strips on Hwy. 63 from Sedgwick to Hoxie.
ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said the new plans were in the works before the most recent crash, which occurred on May 10, but the number of recent fatalities has highlighted the need for change.
“We’ve been embarking on rumble strips for a while,” said Smithee. “We started designing up our plans well in advance and started working on this two or three years ago.”
According to Smithee, rumble strips will eventually be placed on Hwy. 63 from Bono to Ravenden but will be done in sections and not all at once. The first project, which will occur from Sedgwick to Hoxie, is currently advertised for bids and will be performed this year pending a successful bid. The second project, between Black Rock and Ravenden, will take place at a later date. Both projects will include hot in-place recycling resurfacing to go along with the rumble strips.
“Rumble strips are a good tool to use, but there comes a point when you have to ask, ‘What’s causing these wrecks?” Smithee said. “Unfortunately, there comes a point when you realize a lot of times it’s driver error and we can’t fix that. The rumble strips are the bottom of the toolbox.”
Smithee stated that ARDOT has been researching Hwy. 63 and past wrecks and there’s no good reason for these accidents to continue occurring.
“When we start seeing incidents of serious injuries and fatalities, that’s a good place to spend extra money to help prevent wrecks. When you don’t have enough funding, you place those items where you are seeing the most problems,” said Smithee. “When we compared Hwy. 63 to similar roads and started seeing a higher rate of accidents, we started studying potential causes and solutions.”
In addition to studying Hwy. 63 between Hoxie and Sedgwick, ARDOT is looking into the Hwy. 63/91 intersection.
“We have had a few local folks ask us to look at the intersection, and we do know that some parts of the signal are not working correctly,” Smithee said. “The lights are not functioning to their highest capacity as they think there’s always vehicles there and causes a bit of delay.”
Smithee stated that ARDOT will review the intersection when they review the Hwy. 63 pavement project, but that additional enhancements, such as added functions like a flashing light to indicate a stoplight, is outside of the highway department’s district.
As part of the City of Walnut Ridge, Mayor Charles Snapp commented that when the study on placement is conducted and finished, results will be shown to the city and city council.
“Last year, the city put out a new computer box at the intersection to prevent the light from going out in extreme heat or cold. Our police force monitors the entire town, including the Hwy. 63/91 intersection. Running a stop light or stop sign is the same issue anywhere in town and we take it seriously,” said Snapp.
While both ARDOT and the City of Walnut Ridge are trying their best to create safe roadways, both entities remind drivers to not drive distracted.
