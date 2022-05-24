JONESBORO — Hytrol Conveyor Company Inc. and Haag Brown Industrial announced Monday they have partnered on a new warehouse and distribution center at the new ultra-modern E-Commerce Park, which will be adjacent to Jonesboro’s new shooting sports complex on Moore Road.
The 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will provide easy access to Interstate 555 and will serve as Hytrol’s main warehouse.
Haag Brown announced in November it had acquired 187.39 acres to develop Northeast Arkansas’ first logistics, warehousing and digital fulfillment park.
Groundbreaking for the new project is set for June 24, with completion expected for the spring 2023.
The eight-figure investment by Hytrol and Haag Brown provides the critical first step for the community to help ensure the needs of local industries are met, while also securing and creating more jobs. The lack of local availability of these types of facilities can force industries within the Northeast Arkansas market to go outside the region to fulfill their needs.
David Peacock, president of Hytrol Conveyor Company, said his company is growing rapidly, “and we require a larger warehouse facility. By selecting to be a part of the E-Commerce Park, we will be consolidating from three warehouses to one and removing extra equipment from our main plant.”
Hytrol is the first company to sign a lease in the E-Commerce Park. The park is located at the gateway into Jonesboro’s industrial market and will provide up to 3 million square feet of logistics, warehouse, and manufacturing space. In addition, it is within one hour’s drive of Memphis, which is the nation’s primary distribution hub, and America’s largest steel-producing district.
“It is important for us to show our dedication and commitment to Northeast Arkansas,” said Bob West, Hytrol’s vice president of corporate development. “The creation of this center will serve not only to benefit Hytrol but the surrounding area as well.”
The facility will indirectly create space for functions within the Hytrol facility for growth in its administrative functions, including its panel shop and non-manufacturing support activities that include the company’s engineering department.
Ramsons Inc. will be heading up the project. Ramsons has worked previously with Hytrol, the most recent project being Hytrol’s Silver Cell expansion. Silver Cell provides options for Hytrol’s Integration Partner Network, as they collaborate with businesses like UPS, FedEx and Amazon and their needs.
“One of Hytrol’s slogans is, “Hytrol leads the way.” And it’s no surprise that Hytrol is leading the way with this exciting e-commerce development,” said Scott McDaniel, vice president of Ramsons, Inc. “They are used to being the first and are quite comfortable in that position. Hytrol has been one of Ramsons’ most valued clients since the earliest days of our company —this project will be the 110th that we’ve built for the firm. We are excited to be on the team.”
McDaniel credited the work of Jason MacDonald of Fisher Arnold civil engineer and John Mixon and Tim Cooper of Cooper Mixon Architects.
The partnership between Hytrol and Haag Brown happened naturally, with both companies being headquartered in Jonesboro – Hytrol for 60 years and Haag Brown since its inception in 2010.
“This is the result of two companies who have been dedicated to the support and growth of Northeast Arkansas for many years. Hytrol has been a cornerstone of Northeast Arkansas for decades, and we’re excited to invest in the future of Northeast Arkansas with them as a partner to ensure our area continues to be competitive for the variety of industries that call this area home,” said Joshua Brown, principal broker for Haag Brown Industrial.
West said Haag Brown has demonstrated success and is well known throughout Arkansas.
“The decision to partner with HB was an easy choice. We knew they would deliver, and we quickly got to work.”
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver welcomed Monday’s news.
“It’s exciting to see our great industrial partners, like Hytrol, continuing to reinvest in Jonesboro,” Copenhaver said. “Today’s announcement with Haag-Brown shows a shared commitment with Hytrol to our area and confidence that Northeast Arkansas will continue to progress at a record pace.”
Last week, members of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission discussed placing a 1.6-mile extension of Moore Road from the shooting sports complex to Nestle Road to provide a more direct connection to Interstate 555.
So far, no government money has been committed for the proposed extension, which could cost an estimated $7 million.
“We will continue to work with developers and ArDOT to improve connectability,” Copenhaver said. “It will take a considerable amount of planning and designing before any future road development could take place.”
