JONESBORO — Final surface paving on I-555 southbound between Southwest Drive and Arkansas 463 (Nettleton Avenue) begins today by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
The work will require temporary and random closures to entrance and exit ramps as paving operations move through.
Work begins at Southwest Drive and will continue to the east, requiring about two to three weeks. Message boards and traffic drums will be used for traffic control.
“The city thanks ArDOT for its commitment to improving this stretch of highway in Jonesboro,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.
